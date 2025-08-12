Massive Tiranga Rally In Srinagar Showcases Unity, Patriotism Ahead Of Independence Day

A massive Tiranga Rally held in Srinagar on Tuesday was a grand event organised as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra campaign.

The mega rally commenced at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) and concluded at the Botanical Garden, covering the scenic Boulevard Road along Dal Lake in Srinagar. The picturesque setting amplified the patriotic fervour, with the lake serving as a backdrop for a shikara rally adorned with tricolour decorations.

Over 5,000 individuals participated, including local residents, schoolchildren, sportspersons, senior civil and police officers, ministers of the Jammu and Kashmir government, and prominent citizens.

The rally was flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Both leaders highlighted the significance of the national flag.

The event featured cultural programs, band performances by the Border Security Force (BSF), and a boat show on Dal Lake, with shikaras decorated in tricolour themes. Tricolour balloons were released from the banks of Dal Lake, enhancing the visual spectacle.

Security was meticulously planned to ensure participants felt comfortable, with no reported disruptions. Traffic on the rally route was diverted until 10 a.m.

LG Sinha described the Tricolour as a symbol of “unity, pride, and shared identity,” emphasising its role as “my Dharma, my strength, my heartbeat.”

He paid tributes to forefathers and martyrs who sacrificed their lives to keep the flag flying high, praised the security forces for maintaining sovereignty, referencing their response to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam and urged citizens to contribute to a modern and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting the transformative journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LG Sinha said, “Jammu and Kashmir has entered a new era of inclusive development. The people are writing their own destiny with renewed self-confidence and faith.” He expressed optimism about the rising patriotic spirit among the youth, stating that they are dedicated to honouring the Tricolour and committed to a peaceful future for both J&K and the nation.

Omar Abdullah also attended the rally and described the Tricolour as India’s identity, embodying unity, peace, and harmony. He encouraged citizens to uphold their ideals of secularism and brotherhood daily, not just during ceremonies. Omar urged people to take the flag to “greater heights” by respecting its dignity and following the example of those who made sacrifices for it.

The rally was part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, aimed at commemorating India’s journey toward a Viksit Bharat (Developed India). Similar rallies and flag-hoisting ceremonies have been and will continue to be organised across Jammu and Kashmir until August 15.

The BJP also organised a Tiranga Shikara rally in Dal Lake, Srinagar, where hundreds of people carrying tricolours, along with BJP leaders, participated in the patriotic Shikara rally.