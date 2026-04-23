NewsIndiaMassive voter turnout reported as West Bengal nears 90% and Tamil Nadu surges past 82% by 5 pm
Massive voter turnout reported as West Bengal nears 90% and Tamil Nadu surges past 82% by 5 pm
Massive voter turnout reported as West Bengal nears 90% and Tamil Nadu surges past 82% by 5 pm
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A high voter turnout was recorded in West Bengal, with data from the Election Commission of India showing 89.93 per cent polling till 5 pm on Thursday. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu registered a voter turnout of 82.24 per cent during the same period.
(this is a developing story)
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