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NewsIndiaMassive voter turnout reported as West Bengal nears 90% and Tamil Nadu surges past 82% by 5 pm
WEST BENGAL ELECTION 2026

Massive voter turnout reported as West Bengal nears 90% and Tamil Nadu surges past 82% by 5 pm

Massive voter turnout reported as West Bengal nears 90% and Tamil Nadu surges past 82% by 5 pm

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 05:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Massive voter turnout reported as West Bengal nears 90% and Tamil Nadu surges past 82% by 5 pmPhoto Credit: IANS

A high voter turnout was recorded in West Bengal, with data from the Election Commission of India showing 89.93 per cent polling till 5 pm on Thursday. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu registered a voter turnout of 82.24 per cent during the same period.

(this is a developing story) 

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