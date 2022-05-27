MAT 2022: Admit cards for CBT, PBT Phase 2 Exam issued, check all details here

New Delhi: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit cards for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2022), phase 2. Students can now download the MAT 2022 Admit Cards for both the Paper Based Test (PBT) and Computer Based Test (CBT) from the AIMA’s official website: mat.aima.in.

Candidates can do so by submitting their registered email ID and password. The students should remember that AIMA will conduct the MAT 2022 exam on May 28, 2022.

The registration for MAT phase 2 for both PBT and CBT was held on May 23, 2022. The AIMA has directed the students to appear in the MAT 2022 exam carrying their respective MAT admit cards.

Students should note reconfirm the details present on the admit card for MAT 2022 phase 2 exam before downloading.

AIMA conducted the MAT 2022 phase 1 CBT and PBT exam on May 15, 2022.

MAT 2022 Admit Card: Know how to download

Log in to AIMA MAT official website: mat.aima.in

The login page will appear

Submit the login credentials such as registration number, email ID etc

Click on the tab that reads ‘Submit’

MAT 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and keep a hard copy for future reference.

What is MAT?

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test being conducted to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to select candidates for admission to various MBA and allied programmes. It was approved by the Ministry of HRD, GoI as a national level test in 2003. Any B-School - national or international - can consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the Score Cards issued to the candidates.