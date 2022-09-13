MAT Exam 2022: CBT admit card to be RELEASED TODAY at mat.aima.in- Here’s how to download

MAT Exam 2022: All India Management Association (AIMA) will issue the MAT CBT admit card 2022 today, September 13 at the AIMA MAT official website- aima.mat.in. Candidates can access the AIMA MAT admission card 2022 by using their MAT registration information, such as their registration number and date of birth, to download it as a pdf file. On September 18, the AIMA MAT 2022 exam in CBT format will be given. The AIMA MAT admit card 2022 is one of the most significant documents to bring to the AIMA MAT exam centre.

The MAT PBT admit card 2022 must be carried by the candidates, along with one of the ID documents. To appear in the MAT 2022 exam on September 18, photo IDs such as a driver's license, voter ID, passport, PAN card, and Aadhar card are among the eligible and valid papers.

MAT PBT admit card 2022: Here’s how to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of MAT 2022, mat.aima.in.

Step 2. Click on the “ View/Download Admit card” link.

Step 3. Now, candidates shall enter the necessary login details and submit it.

Step 4. Download MAT PBT admit card 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

The authorities have not yet announced the date of the MAT 2022 results. After the MAT exam in 2022 is over, the MAT result date is anticipated to be revealed. The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a national-level MBA entrance exam that is administered by AIMA. Four times a year are designated as exam dates for the AIMA MAT.