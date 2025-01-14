Nitish Kumar News: Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar, who is often in the headlines for his controversial remarks and switching sides, has again hogged the limelight after he made fresh remarks on women, which irked the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

On Monday, Nitish Kumar arrived in Samastipur as part of his 'Pragati Yatra.' During his visit, the Bihar CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 198 schemes worth more than Rs 900 crore. During this, he interacted with "Jeevika Didis" and appreciated the progress of women.

While talking to the "Jeevika Didis," Kumar said, Mahilayen kitna acha badh rahi hain, dekh rahe hain na, aap log ko bhi kahenge hum, hum aap log paida hue kab maata na paida kari maa na kari. Inhi ko power hai” (Women are progressing so well, you see, right? I will also tell you how you and I were born, because our mothers gave us birth, right? They have all the power)

A video of his interaction with women in Samastipur went viral. In the video, BJP leader and Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary was seen a bit uncomfortable with Kumar’s remarks. He was seen trying to stop the CM, saying, "Let's go, sir, it's enough now.”

मा॰ मुख्यमंत्री को उनके अधीन मंत्री-उपमुख्यमंत्री कैसे कंट्रोल कर रहे है यह उसकी छोटी सी बानगी है। CM कभी-कभार चंद सेकेंड्स के लिए मीडिया में बोलते भी है तो उन्हें अधिकारी और मंत्री बोलने तक नहीं देते।



CM को आदेश देते हुए ये लोग CM को कहते है कि “चलिए ना-चलिए हो गया”। अधिकांश… pic.twitter.com/DEeGxtf5RN January 13, 2025

The latest comments by the JDU chief did not go down well with the RJD. The Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party took a swipe at former ally Kumar and said, “The unruly CM was telling the women that, ‘It is women who give birth to all of us.’” Before he could explain it further in detail, his ministers ordered him to step down.”

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took a potshot at Nitish Kumar, saying that ministers and deputy CMs control him so much that even when he speaks to the media for a few seconds, ministers and officers do not let him speak.

“This is a small example of how the ministers and deputy chief ministers are controlling the Hon'ble Chief Minister. Even when the CM speaks to the media for a few seconds, the officers and ministers do not even let him speak,” Yadav said.

“While giving orders to the CM, these people tell him that ‘okay, na-okay, it's done”. Most of the time, ministers-officers and their special leaders deliberately come in front of media cameras and obstruct the visuals by holding the CM's hand and turning him in the opposite direction. For confirmation, you can see the footage of the last 1 year. How healthy the CM of Bihar is is being certified by his leaders and officers only,” he further stated.