/Jammu and Kashmir: Thousands throng Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla, highest footfall since 1990

After 36 years, the Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulmulla witnessed scenes similar to the pre-1990 period. Thousands of devotees from India and abroad gathered to seek blessings from Mata Ragnya. The huge turnout brought hope, happiness, and renewed prayers for peace and the early return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland in Kashmir once again.
Around 50,000 pilgrims are expected to visit various Mata Kheer Bhawani shrines across Kashmir during the annual Mela held on June 22, on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.
More than 30,000 devotees visited the main Mata Ragnya Temple at Tulmulla in Ganderbal district. The turnout is being seen as the highest since 1990.
The annual festival is the biggest religious gathering for the Kashmiri Pandit community and attracts devotees from across India and around the world.
The main gathering was held at the historic Mata Ragnya Devi Temple in Tulmulla, about 35 kilometres from Srinagar.
More than 12,000 pilgrims travelled from Jammu to Kashmir on June 20 in over 200 government-arranged buses. Devotees started arriving on the evening of June 20, and long queues were seen from early morning on the day of the festival.
Many devotees said they had never seen such a large gathering at the temple in decades.
A devotee, Anjali Koul, who came from Abu Dhabi after 36 years, said, "I had come specially for this occasion and it's my first time since the exodus had happened and seeing this picture made me so happy what my ancestors used to do today, I am repeating that we want soon Kashmiri pandits come back to their homeland we are missing since long"
Her visit reflected the emotions of many families who were attending the festival after decades.
Kashmiri Pandits worship Mata Ragnya, believed to be a form of Goddess Durga, in the shape of water inside the sacred spring.
Devotees believe the colour of the spring indicates the future. Red and black colours are associated with difficult times, while green is considered a sign of peace and development.
Many pilgrims offered kheer, milk, rice and sugar at the sacred spring.
Priest Anuj Sharma said, "After decades, such a massive crowd is being seen; this is a good omen for Kashmir. The Mother Goddess has bestowed her grace, and the water in the kund (sacred pool) has turned green, raising hopes that the Mother will fulfill everyone's wishes this year."
According to tradition, Lord Hanuman brought the Goddess from Lanka to Tulmulla after the defeat of Ravana.
Since then, devotees believe Mata Ragnya has protected Kashmir through her presence in the sacred spring.
Preparations for the Mela began several days in advance.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the shrine to review arrangements.
Special medical facilities, traffic management, and security measures were put in place for the festival. A multi-layer security system was established around the shrine.
Ganderbal Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhanshu said that extensive arrangements had been made to manage the heavy rush and ensure devotees could offer prayers comfortably.
Festival celebrations were also held at smaller shrines in Tikker Kupwara, Devsar-Manzgam in Kulgam and Logripora in Anantnag.
Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits visited these temples and offered prayers.
The festival also highlighted Kashmir's spirit of communal harmony.
Local Muslim residents set up stalls, distributed water, helped prepare traditional kheer offerings and welcomed visiting Kashmiri Pandits.
Local resident Arshad Hussain said, "It took some time, but today it has finally happened, this is exactly what we wanted: for all Kashmiri Pandits to come to the Mother's temple. Seeing this crowd today, one can gauge that the situation has changed drastically, and soon we will witness a new era in Kashmir alongside our Pandit brothers."
The festival once again reflected the spirit of Kashmiriyat and the shared cultural traditions of the Valley.
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