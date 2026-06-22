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Jammu and Kashmir: Thousands throng Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla, highest footfall since 1990

The annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela 2026 witnessed a record turnout, with around 50,000 devotees visiting shrines across Kashmir and over 30,000 reaching the main Mata Ragnya Temple in Tulmulla. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 03:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Thousands throng Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla, highest footfall since 1990
Image Credit: Zee News.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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