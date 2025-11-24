Mata Vaishno Devi University Row: Kashmir-Based Politicians Allege Religious Discrimination In Education

The admission of a Muslim-majority batch of students at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), a college funded by the Hindu shrine's donations, has caused significant political chaos in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Hindu organisations and BJP leaders protested the admission list, arguing that the institution should prioritise Hindu students, while officials maintained the admissions were purely merit-based and followed national guidelines. Now, the Kashmir-based politician had joined the argument.

The issue has escalated into a major political controversy, with the Shrine board now reportedly considering the representation to grant the college a Hindu minority status.

People's Conference President and MLA Handwara Sajad Gani Lone on Sunday articulated a trenchant critique of what he characterised as a perilous attempt to "communalise medical sciences" in the controversy surrounding students admitted to the Medical School of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.

PC Chief Sajad Lone said, "This is too much of a stretch. The BJP is now experimenting with the concept of communalising medical sciences," he said, urging a return to constitutional norms and academic integrity.

Emphasising that medical admissions operate under a uniform national framework, he noted that "there is a proper admission test called NEET. And that is an All-India test."

Lone said, "The finest brains in the country sit that exam, and those who get selected work hard to become a doctor. And then these doctors serve people, treat them, perform surgeries."

He added, "The finest brains go even further. They become a part of research. They dedicate their lives to research. They come up with newer ideas to defeat diseases. They sit in labs experimenting all their lives,"

"Look at how medical science has evolved over the last few decades… the MRI machine, the CT scan," he continued.

Lone observed that the political trivialisation of such a distinguished discipline constituted an affront to generations of scientists and elaborated, "The scientists who made all this possible will turn in their graves when they find out that medicine has been relegated to a group of undereducated political leaders miring a subject as noble as medicine into communalism."

Advocating for elevated standards of leadership in public discourse, PC President remarked with measured clarity: "How I wish a basic level of IQ be made imperative and a prerequisite for being a part of public life."

He maintained that India should be pursuing global prominence in medical research, rather than retreating into divisive rhetoric said "India as a country should be joining forces with other countries in the field of research. We haven't been able to contribute as much to medical sciences as was expected from us," he said.

“We need to get the best brains and enable a culture of research and innovation. Medical science needs researchers, not religious zealots,” he added.

Daughter of PDP chief Iltija Mufti wrote on X handle, “In Naya Kashmir discrimination towards Muslims now also extends to education. The irony being that this anti-Muslim apartheid is being legitimised and carried out in India’s only Muslim majority state with its only Muslim Chief Minister. Shameful.”

BJP, along with other Hindu organisations, has opposed the selection of the maximum number of Muslims in a medical college owned by a renowned Hindu shrine. They argue that since the college is funded by Hindu donations, the seats should be reserved for Hindu students, much like minority institutions that reserve seats for their own community.

They demanded the current admission list be scrapped and the rules modified to ensure most Hindu students in future batches, demanding to apply for a minority status for the institution to enable such reservations.

A J&K BJP delegation led by LoP met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is the chairman of the university, to convey their concerns and demand a review of the admission process.

LoP Sunil Sharam said, “We have strong reservations over the initial admission list, in which 42 out of 50 students were from the Muslim community, stating it caused widespread anger and distress among Hindus who donate to the shrine, so we met LG and told him about our concerns.”

However, officials stated that the admissions were conducted in strict accordance with the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, which mandate that all government and affiliated private college seats (excluding specific management/NRI quotas not applicable here) be filled based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) merit list and J&K domicile rules.

They clarified that religious affiliation plays no role in the standard, centralized NEET counseling process, and without official minority status, the college could not implement a religious quota.