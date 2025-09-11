‘Match Should Go On’: SC Rejects Urgent Listening Of Plea Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match

India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to urgently list a petition seeking the cancellation of the upcoming cricket match between India and Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup. The plea was mentioned before a Bench comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi by a lawyer who urged for an urgent hearing.

"What is the urgency? It's a match, let it be. Match is this Sunday, what can be done?" the Bench remarked, according to LiveLaw.

When the advocate pointed out that the fixture is scheduled for Sunday, 14 September, and that the petition would become infructuous if not heard by Friday, the Bench reiterated, "Match is this Sunday? What can we do about that? Let it be. The match should go on."

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by four law students led by Urvashi Jain, argues that holding a cricket match with Pakistan, particularly in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, sends a message inconsistent with national sentiment and dignity.

The plea states, "Cricket between nations is meant to show harmony and friendship. But after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, when our people died and our soldiers risked everything, playing with Pakistan sent the opposite message, that while our soldiers are sacrificing their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists."

The petition further argues that such a gesture is "detrimental to national interests" and could "hurt the sentiments of the families of the victims who lost their lives at the hands of Pakistani terrorists." It adds, "The dignity of the nation and security of citizens come before entertainment."

India and Pakistan are scheduled to face each other on 14 September at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as part of the 2025 Asia Cup. Although bilateral cricket between the two countries has been suspended since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which claimed over 150 lives, both nations continue to meet in multinational tournaments such as the World Cup and Champions Trophy, drawing massive global viewership.

In addition to the match-related plea, the petitioners have sought a directive for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to implement the National Sports Governance Act, 2025. They also requested that season ball cricket be brought under the National Sports Federation and that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) be placed under the purview of the Ministry.