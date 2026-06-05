Meet IITian Baba: How an engineering grad used Bhagavad Gita to trap dozens

New claims and digital evidence are surfacing since the arrest of Abhishek Mishra, an IIT Roorkee alumnus and online spiritual orator, in the Govardhan area. Law enforcement says a preliminary investigation shows that Mishra communicated with a lot of women and about two dozen were heavily influenced by him.

The Mathura Police are sifting through digital trails, statements, and forensic evidence to confirm the scope of the alleged abuse. They say photos, videos, and chat history from Mishra's phone form the core of the inquiry.

ALSO READ | Karnataka cabinet rift: Who is Ramalinga Reddy and why his resignation traumatises the Shivakumar govt | EXPLAINED

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mishra's unusual journey has caught a lot of attention. He graduated from IIT Roorkee with a Mechanical Engineering degree in 2017. Instead of joining the corporate world, he focused on spiritual stuff. Mishra gave online talks on the Bhagavad Gita and other religion-related topics, creating a huge online fan base. His smart approach and eloquent speaking won over many followers, a lot of them young people.

After graduating, he left the typical corporate engineering route behind to focus on spirituality and religion. Mishra gained a strong online presence through talks on the Bhagavad Gita and other religious topics. By using social media and different platforms, he won over a huge group of young people across many regions. His smooth speaking and great grades really helped win over his followers, according to the police.

The investigations got a big boost when several women reported physical and emotional mistreatment. Based on a woman's account and a formal complaint, the cops made their first arrest. She said Mishra pressured her into a relationship claiming a spiritual marriage called Gandharva Vivah. Now, the authorities are looking into if he used fake religious reasons to manipulate others like this.

The police officer in charge revealed that an earlier complaint came half a year ago. With new info, they’re revisiting old reports to see if this is part of a repeating scheme.

Investigators are puzzled by how professional, well-educated women fell for Mishra’s spiel. Most have college degrees in engineering or business. Now, detectives want to know why smart career gals would feel so dependent on someone they met through “spiritual guidance."

Highly educated women in this case are baffling investigators. The detective team is trying to understand how these highly educated corporate women became emotionally entangled with the orator during what started as spiritual sessions.

These women, many with tech degrees like B.Tech, M.Tech, and MBAs, really puzzle the investigators. So, Mishra's phone has become super important for the cops. They’re looking through all sorts of stuff – video files, timestamps, and chat records.

Family members even gave the police more material to sift through. To keep everything legit, Mathura Police are working with digital experts. These pros will analyze all the evidence carefully to figure out dates, locations, and contexts of the videos and messages.

Right now, authorities are interviewing three rescued women. The goal? To find out about their situation and what led them there. At the same time, heaps of videos showing Mishra at religious functions are circulating online. But here’s the thing – sharing isn’t solving the case. The police state clearly that such content won’t count as firm proof till it gets vetted independently.

In addition, law enforcement is currently taking statements from the three rescued women to piece together the details of their experience and understand their situation better.

At the same time, many clips of Mishra have circulated on social media, showing him involved in spiritual gatherings, playing music, and leading chants. However, the Mathura Police warn that people should not treat these posts as solid evidence. The department emphasises that their investigation will stick to verified information from digital forensics, financial logs, and the victims' accounts alone.

ALSO READ | High-rise fire trap: The safety rules every resident must know before it's too late | EXPLAINED