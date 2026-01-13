Mathura Murder Case: Husband Killed Wife Along With Accomplice, Arrested After Police Encounter

Mathura Murder Case: Mathura Police on Tuesday said that two men the husband of a woman and his associate accused of murdering her in December 2025, were arrested after a police encounter on the Bareilly bypass.

According to officials, the body of the woman, identified as Anita, was found in the Refinery police station limits on December 28, 2025. After an extensive investigation and tracking of the suspects, a police team intercepted the accused, triggering an encounter. During the exchange, Anita’s husband Rakesh was taken into custody, while his friend Lalit sustained a gunshot injury.

Police said they recovered a motorcycle, a .315 bore pistol, one fired cartridge and two live cartridges from the accused.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sharing details of the case, DSP and CO Refinery Anil Kumar Kaparwan said that Anita’s body was discovered on December 28 last year, following which the investigation revealed the involvement of her husband Rakesh and his friend Lalit in the murder. He added that the Refinery police station cracked the case through sustained efforts.

Kaparwan further said that a police encounter linked to the case took place on the Bareilly bypass on Tuesday, during which Lalit was injured by gunfire and Rakesh was arrested. The weapons and ammunition were seized during the operation.

In a separate incident earlier, the Special Cell of Delhi Police carried out an encounter with criminals in the Bawana area of the national capital in the early hours of January 8. Police said Ankit Mann, an alleged member of the Rajesh Bawania gang, was injured during the exchange of fire.

“An encounter occurred between the Delhi Police Special Cell and criminals in Bawana. During the operation, Ankit Mann, associated with the Rajesh Bawania gang, was injured,” Delhi Police said, adding that further details are awaited.

(With Inputs From ANI)