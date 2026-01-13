Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006090https://zeenews.india.com/india/mathura-murder-case-husband-killed-wife-along-with-accomplice-arrested-after-police-encounter-3006090.html
NewsIndiaMathura Murder Case: Husband Killed Wife Along With Accomplice, Arrested After Police Encounter
MATHURA

Mathura Murder Case: Husband Killed Wife Along With Accomplice, Arrested After Police Encounter

Mathura Murder Case: A Mathura man allegedly killed his wife with a friend’s help and was arrested following a police encounter, officials said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mathura Murder Case: Husband Killed Wife Along With Accomplice, Arrested After Police EncounterImage Credit: ( ANI )

Mathura Murder Case: Mathura Police on Tuesday said that two men the husband of a woman and his associate accused of murdering her in December 2025, were arrested after a police encounter on the Bareilly bypass.

According to officials, the body of the woman, identified as Anita, was found in the Refinery police station limits on December 28, 2025. After an extensive investigation and tracking of the suspects, a police team intercepted the accused, triggering an encounter. During the exchange, Anita’s husband Rakesh was taken into custody, while his friend Lalit sustained a gunshot injury.

Police said they recovered a motorcycle, a .315 bore pistol, one fired cartridge and two live cartridges from the accused.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sharing details of the case, DSP and CO Refinery Anil Kumar Kaparwan said that Anita’s body was discovered on December 28 last year, following which the investigation revealed the involvement of her husband Rakesh and his friend Lalit in the murder. He added that the Refinery police station cracked the case through sustained efforts.

Kaparwan further said that a police encounter linked to the case took place on the Bareilly bypass on Tuesday, during which Lalit was injured by gunfire and Rakesh was arrested. The weapons and ammunition were seized during the operation.

In a separate incident earlier, the Special Cell of Delhi Police carried out an encounter with criminals in the Bawana area of the national capital in the early hours of January 8. Police said Ankit Mann, an alleged member of the Rajesh Bawania gang, was injured during the exchange of fire.

“An encounter occurred between the Delhi Police Special Cell and criminals in Bawana. During the operation, Ankit Mann, associated with the Rajesh Bawania gang, was injured,” Delhi Police said, adding that further details are awaited.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

China
People's Police Day Farce: China's Camps Crush Uyghur and Tibetan Hope
G7 Critical minerals meeting
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Attends Critical Minerals Ministerial Meet
United State
US Issues Fresh Alert Urging Americans To 'Leave Iran Now'
China air defence zone
Microwave 'Drone Killer': How China's Hurricane 3000 Whips Out Drone Swarm
Weather Update
Bone-Chilling Cold Grips North India; IMD Issues Red Alert For Punjab, Haryana
US-Cuba Relations History
Explained: The Century-Long Feud Between The US And Cuba
Trump Iran Tariff
Trump Escalates Iran Pressure, Hits Tehran’s Trade Partners With 25% Tariff
BJP CPC Meeting
CPC Walks Into BJP HQ: Inside The Rare China-India Party-Level Talks In Delhi
Iran protests
Diplomacy Or Disaster? White House Says Trump Keeps Airstrike Option On Iran
Trump Tariffs
Trump’s Tariff Tantrum: Supreme Court Could Expose Him To Trillions In Chaos