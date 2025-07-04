Marking a key development in Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque land dispute, the Allahabad High Court on Friday rejected a plea to label the complex a disputed structure.

The site where the Shahi Idgah mosque is currently standing was originally the location of a Hindu temple, the petitioner had said.

Krishna Janmabhoomi Case In Court

1- The petition in the court was filed by the President of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nyas, Mahendra Pratap Singh.

2- The contentious case was heard by Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, who had reserved the verdict after arguments from both sides were presented.

3- The judgment was delivered as scheduled on Friday.

What Is Shri Krishna Janambhoomi Case?

The ongoing legal controversy is related to Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque, reportedly built during the era of Aurangzeb. The Hindu side has alleged that the structure was established after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The petitioner also claimed in court that the mosque bears symbols of Hindu deities on its walls.

The petitioner has also argued that the Muslim side has not provided any documentary evidence to prove it to be a mosque. Furthermore, as per IANS, he stated that the structure is not listed in the official land records (Khasra-Khatauni), has no municipal records, and no taxes have been paid for it -- therefore, it should not be recognised as a mosque.

Muslim Side's Argument

The Muslim side presented its argument in the HC, strongly opposed the petition, and asserted that the Shahi Idgah has existed at the site for over 400 years. Additionally, they argued that the demand to declare the structure disputed is 'baseless' and must be dismissed.

HC On Shri Krishna Janambhoomi Case

The Allahabad HC agreed with the Muslim side’s argument and rejected the petition, declining to classify the Mathura's Shahi Idgah as a disputed property.

This was one of the 18 petitions filed by the Hindu side with regard to the claims on the land around Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

(with IANS inputs)