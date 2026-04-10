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NewsIndiaBREAKING | Vrindavan: 9 dead, dozens missing after boat carrying Punjab pilgrims capsizes in Yamuna
BOAT ACCIDENT

BREAKING | Vrindavan: 9 dead, dozens missing after boat carrying Punjab pilgrims capsizes in Yamuna

A tragic boat capsize in the Yamuna River near Vrindavan’s Keshi Ghat has left 9 dead and dozens missing. The boat, reportedly carrying 32 pilgrims from Punjab's Muktsar, struck a submerged pontoon bridge. Search and rescue operations by NDRF and local divers are ongoing.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 05:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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BREAKING | Vrindavan: 9 dead, dozens missing after boat carrying Punjab pilgrims capsizes in YamunaSeveral feared dead after boat capsizes in Yamuna river near Vrindavan. (PHOTO: Social media/X)

A festive atmosphere turned into a scene of chaos and panic on Friday evening as a boat carrying several passengers capsized in the Yamuna River near the iconic Keshighat in Vrindavan. Local authorities have launched an immediate search and rescue operation, with several individuals currently reported missing.

Incident at Keshighat

The accident occurred near Vrindavan's Keshighat, a high-traffic area popular with pilgrims and tourists for evening prayers and boat rides. Preliminary reports suggest the vessel was carrying a group of passengers when it lost balance and overturned in the deep waters of the Yamuna. The exact number of people on board at the time of the incident is yet to be officially confirmed.

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Search and rescue operations underway

Local police, along with divers and members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), were rushed to the spot shortly after the alarm was raised. While some passengers were reportedly rescued by local boatmen and onlookers, many remain unaccounted for. Rescue efforts are currently being hampered by fading daylight and the river's current.

More details are awaited...

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