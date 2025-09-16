Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi In Delhi, Bramarishi Ashram Pledges $1 Billion For Development

Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam on Tuesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi, on the final day of his eight-day official visit to India. After visiting the memorial, he also signed the visitors' book at Rajghat.

WATCH | Prime Minister of Mauritius Dr Navin Ramgoolam pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/dpDgpsolm8 September 16, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

After this, Ramgoolam is further scheduled to visit the new Parliament building and meet President Droupadi Murmu before concluding his visit. The Mauritian leader arrived in New Delhi on Sunday and was warmly received by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed his arrival through a post on X, stating that he had landed in New Delhi and was received at the airport by the Minister.

Before coming to Delhi, Ramgoolam visited the Tirumala Temple in Tirupati. He also attended an event at Bramarishi Ashram, where he was welcomed by Siddhguru Sideswar Bramedswi Gurudev Swami, a well-known spiritual leader.

At the event, Swami praised Ramgoolam’s leadership and humility, calling him the founder of Mauritius and compared him to Mahatma Gandhi. “He is so humble and simple. He visited the Tirupati temple and our ashram with his wife. They are a beautiful couple,” Swami said.

The spiritual leader also announced a major initiative to invest $1 billion in Mauritius through Bramarishi Ashram. This project will support education, healthcare, and development in the country. Swami added that the Mauritian Prime Minister is supported by strong ties with India and that their collaboration will benefit the nation.

Responding to the welcome, Ramgoolam reflected on the spiritual significance of his visit. “Last year, some people told me I should meet Swami in India. All the Hindu community here knows him. For religion and prayer, I will join like others. I promised to visit India, and now I am here,” he said.

Ramgoolam’s official visit to India, from September 9 to September 16, includes political, cultural, and spiritual engagements across the country.