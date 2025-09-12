Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2959107https://zeenews.india.com/india/may-allah-relieve-people-of-jammu-and-kashmir-from-their-troubles-jknc-chief-farooq-abdullah-2959107.html
NewsIndia
HAZRATBAL DARGAH

'May Allah Relieve People Of J-K From Their Troubles': Farooq Abdullah After Offering Prayers At Hazratbal Dargah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accompanied by his father Farooq Abdullah, participated in the congregational Friday prayers at the revered Hazratbal Dargah shrine in Srinagar. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 08:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'May Allah Relieve People Of J-K From Their Troubles': Farooq Abdullah After Offering Prayers At Hazratbal DargahNational Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah offering Prayer at Hazratbal Dargah. (Image: Screengrab from ANI video)

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday expressed heartfelt prayers for peace and relief for the people of the valley amid ongoing challenges.

Speaking with reporters after Friday prayers at Hazratbal in Srinagar, he extended his sympathies to Muslims suffering in Gaza and other conflict zones worldwide, invoking blessings for all Muslims and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“May Allah relieve the people of Jammu and Kashmir from their troubles. Conflict is widespread globally, and Muslims are enduring immense suffering in Gaza and elsewhere. May Allah bless all Muslims and the people of Jammu and Kashmir. May He grant peace and brotherhood between Muslims and Hindus,” Farooq Abdullah said. He also prayed for forgiveness of sins on this special Friday, underscoring the spiritual significance of the day.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accompanied by his father Farooq Abdullah, participated in the congregational Friday prayers at the revered Hazratbal Dargah shrine in Srinagar. Thousands of devotees gathered at the historic shrine to offer prayers and witness the ceremonial display of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), marking the Friday following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

Hazratbal Dargah Vandalism Incident 

This development comes just days after the Hazratbal Dargah in Srinagar, one of Kashmir’s most revered shrines, became the epicenter of unrest during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

The protests centered around a newly installed marble plaque at the shrine, unveiled on September 3, as part of a large-scale renovation and beautification project carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board.

Initially, a small group of men damaged the plaque, but they were soon joined by a larger group of women who further vandalized it and demanded the removal of the board.

ALSO READ: JK: Why A Marble Plaque At Hazratbal Dargah Sparked Protests

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK