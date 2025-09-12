'May Allah Relieve People Of J-K From Their Troubles': Farooq Abdullah After Offering Prayers At Hazratbal Dargah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday expressed heartfelt prayers for peace and relief for the people of the valley amid ongoing challenges.

Speaking with reporters after Friday prayers at Hazratbal in Srinagar, he extended his sympathies to Muslims suffering in Gaza and other conflict zones worldwide, invoking blessings for all Muslims and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“May Allah relieve the people of Jammu and Kashmir from their troubles. Conflict is widespread globally, and Muslims are enduring immense suffering in Gaza and elsewhere. May Allah bless all Muslims and the people of Jammu and Kashmir. May He grant peace and brotherhood between Muslims and Hindus,” Farooq Abdullah said. He also prayed for forgiveness of sins on this special Friday, underscoring the spiritual significance of the day.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accompanied by his father Farooq Abdullah, participated in the congregational Friday prayers at the revered Hazratbal Dargah shrine in Srinagar. Thousands of devotees gathered at the historic shrine to offer prayers and witness the ceremonial display of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), marking the Friday following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

Hazratbal Dargah Vandalism Incident

This development comes just days after the Hazratbal Dargah in Srinagar, one of Kashmir’s most revered shrines, became the epicenter of unrest during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

The protests centered around a newly installed marble plaque at the shrine, unveiled on September 3, as part of a large-scale renovation and beautification project carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board.

Initially, a small group of men damaged the plaque, but they were soon joined by a larger group of women who further vandalized it and demanded the removal of the board.

