/‘May this day deepen our resolve to preserve harmony, brotherhood’: PM Modi on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

In a post on X, HM Shah said: “The day of 14 August 1947 stands witness to one of the most brutal chapters in history, in which millions of people had to lose their lives enduring inhuman suffering, and tens of millions were forced to abandon their homes, property, and loved ones and become displaced. This scar of the country’s partition, which is a gift from the Congress, will never be forgotten by history. I pay my respectful homage to all those who lost their lives in this catastrophe and to those who struggled against the atrocities.”