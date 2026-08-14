Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /‘May this day deepen our resolve to preserve harmony, brotherhood’: PM Modi on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

‘May this day deepen our resolve to preserve harmony, brotherhood’: PM Modi on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered the victims of Partition and described August 14, 1947, as one of the most brutal chapters in history.

Published: Aug 14, 2026, 10:51 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 10:51 AM IST
‘May this day deepen our resolve to preserve harmony, brotherhood’: PM Modi on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
Image Credit: PM Modi remembered the day as a moment in history that tore apart several lives and families. (IANS)

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
When is Hariyali Teej 2026? Check date, tithi, puja muhurat, vidhi and vrat rules here
2
3
4
5