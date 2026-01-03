Advertisement
'May This Never Happen To Anyone's Child': Parents Seek Justice After Himachal Student's Death

The mother of the victim urged authorities to ensure justice and called for the arrest of all the accused. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 12:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'May This Never Happen To Anyone's Child': Parents Seek Justice After Himachal Student's DeathRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

Four female students of a government college in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, have been charged with ragging and voluntarily causing hurt, while a professor has been booked for sexually harassing a 19-year-old student, according to India Today.

The student reportedly fell sick after facing repeated mental and sexual harassment. Her condition reportedly worsened over time, and she succumbed on December 26 in Ludhiana, Hindustan Times reported police as saying.

The case came to public attention after a video, purportedly showing the student in a hospital, surfaced on social media. In the video, the student alleged that the professor subjected her to indecent acts, mental harassment, and intimidation after she objected to his behaviour. She said, “Peeche padh jaate the. Ajeeb harkatein karte the (he would harass me, behave inappropriately)… touch wagerah karte the. Bahut kuch bolte the (touch me, and say a lot of things).” Zee News could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Superintendent of Police (Kangra) Ashok Rattan said the investigation is being conducted on a day-to-day basis and that strict action would be taken based on its findings.

 

The victim’s parents expressed deep grief over her death and demanded strict action against those responsible. 

The victim’s father expressed grief, saying the college administration should feel ashamed and that children go to college to study, not face harassment.

 

 

"This is a very tough time for us as my daughter has died. The professor of the college harassed her. You would have seen the video as well, in which she explains everything regarding the incident. The college administration should feel ashamed. We send our children to college to study. What will happen to the other students of the college? My daughter called me and told me that other students had beaten her. When we brought her home, she was in a state of panic. She was beaten very badly and harassed to such an extent that she went into depression. She died in Ludhiana while receiving treatment. I want justice," he said. 

 

 

The mother of the victim urged authorities to ensure justice and called for the arrest of all the accused. "All the accused should be arrested. I want justice...May this never happen to anyone’s child," she said.

Taking cognizance of the incident, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday said it has decided to set up a fact-finding committee, adding that stringent action will be taken and the culprits will not be spared.

