/Mayanmar training camp case: US national Matthew VanDyke granted bail in after NIA failed to file chargesheet in time

Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma of the Rouse Avenue court granted him bail on Friday (September 18) after finding that the chargesheet filed by the agency on September 8 did not include the UAPA offences under which the case was initially registered. It instead invoked Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. The agency told the court that its investigation into the alleged UAPA offences is still underway.