/Mayanmar training camp case: US national Matthew VanDyke granted bail in after NIA failed to file chargesheet in time

New Delhi: US national Matthew Aaron VanDyke has been granted default bail by a Delhi court in the Myanmar terror training camp case after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) failed to complete its investigation into the UAPA offences within the prescribed 180-day period.
Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma of the Rouse Avenue court granted him bail on Friday (September 18) after finding that the chargesheet filed by the agency on September 8 did not include the UAPA offences under which the case was initially registered. It instead invoked Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. The agency told the court that its investigation into the alleged UAPA offences is still underway.
VanDyke was arrested at the Kolkata airport on March 13. The court said that the 180-day period for completing the investigation had expired on September 8. The NIA had initially booked him under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.
“In the wake of further investigation being carried out by the NIA with respect of offences under UAPA, at this stage it cannot be concluded that accused Matthew Aaron Vandyke is not entitled for default bail," the court said.
It further said, "As such, the investigating agency cannot circumvent section 187(3) BNSS by filing an incomplete charge-sheet, for the purpose of denying default bail to accused Matthew Aaron Van Dyke."
The court granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of the same amount. He has been directed to stay in Delhi and appear before the NIA whenever he is called for investigation.
The central investigating aagency filed its first chargesheet against seven foreign nationals on September 8. The document invoked Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act but did not include the UAPA provisions from the original case.
The agency said its probe into the alleged UAPA offences is continuing, and a supplementary chargesheet can be filed if the investigation produces grounds for further charges. The court's order deals with VanDyke's right to default bail after the statutory period expired without a completed chargesheet for the UAPA offences.
The court also said the six Ukrainian nationals arrested in the same case would be entitled to default bail on similar grounds if they approach the court. The six are Petro Hurba, Taras Slyviak, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Marian Stefankiv, Maksim Honcharuk and Viktor Kaminskyi.
VanDyke's counsels, Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour, told the court that their client is ready to furnish the personal and surety bonds required for his release.
The NIA case involves allegations that VanDyke and the six Ukrainian nationals travelled to Mizoram without the required permits and then crossed into Myanmar. The agency has alleged that they provided training to ethnic armed groups in areas including weapons handling and drone warfare.
The US national has been accused in a case that initially included Section 18 of the UAPA, which deals with conspiracy relating to terrorist acts. The NIA has not included those UAPA provisions in the chargesheet filed so far. The agency has said its investigation into that part of the case is continuing.
Reports on the case have also said that the NIA is examining allegations related to drone warfare training and possible activities involving armed groups in Myanmar. The allegations have not been established through a trial.
The case began with the arrest of seven foreign nationals in March. VanDyke was arrested in Kolkata, while the six Ukrainian nationals were arrested at airports in Delhi and Lucknow.
The court's decision gives VanDyke release from custody on default bail. It does not prevent the NIA from continuing its investigation into the UAPA allegations.
He has also sought permission to travel abroad, and that application is scheduled to be heard separately. Until any further order, the court has directed him to stay in Delhi and cooperate with the investigation when called by the agency.
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