Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Mayanmar training camp case: US national Matthew VanDyke granted bail in after NIA failed to file chargesheet in time

Mayanmar training camp case: US national Matthew VanDyke granted bail in after NIA failed to file chargesheet in time

The court also said the six Ukrainian nationals arrested in the same case would be entitled to default bail on similar grounds if they approach the court.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 05:25 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 05:25 AM IST
Mayanmar training camp case: US national Matthew VanDyke granted bail in after NIA failed to file chargesheet in time

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Campus landslide: ABVP demolishes rivals in DU college polls, eyes 4-0 clean sweep in DUSU elections
2
3
4
5