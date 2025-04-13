Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati reinducted her nephew Akash Anand into the party on Sunday after he issued a public apology and pledged loyalty to the party and its principles. However, she made it clear that reinducting his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, is not possible, citing his involvement in serious anti-party activities.

In a series of posts on X, the BSP chief said that a decision has been made to give her nephew "another chance."

"In his four posts on X today, Mr. Akash Anand publicly acknowledged his mistakes, expressed full respect and honor towards senior members, and pledged not to be influenced by his father-in-law's words, instead dedicating his life to the BSP party and the movement. In view of this, the decision has been made to give him another chance," Mayawati wrote in her post.

In another post, the BSP chief spoke about speculations around her health and succession within the party, stating, "As for me, I am currently in good health, and as long as I remain fully healthy, like the respected Shri Kanshi Ram Ji, I will continue to work with full dedication and sincerity for the party and the movement. In such a situation, the question of appointing a successor does not arise. I am firm on my decision and will remain so."

Referring to Akash's father-in-law, Mayawati made it clear that his actions had harmed the party significantly. "The mistakes of Akash's father-in-law, Shri Ashok Siddharth, are unforgivable. Through factionalism and other serious anti-party activities, he has not only harmed the party but also left no stone unturned in ruining Akash's career. Therefore, the question of forgiving him or taking him back into the party does not arise," she wrote.

Akash Anand had been expelled from the BSP following a controversial tweet and internal disagreements. The BSP chief's announcement regarding his reinstatement came a public apology, in which he pledged complete alignment with the party's leadership and promised to avoid external influences.

In his apology, posted on X, Anand addressed Mayawati with respect and referred to her as his sole political mentor and ideal.

"I consider the National President of BSP, four-time Chief Minister of U.P. and many-time Member of Parliament of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respected sister Ms. Mayawati, as my only political guru and ideal," he wrote.

Anand also stated that personal relationships, particularly with his in-laws, would not influence his political decisions moving forward. "Today I take this vow that for the benefit of Bahujan Samaj Party, I will not let my relations and especially my in-laws become an obstacle," he posted.

Expressing regret over the tweet that led to his expulsion, he wrote, "I also apologise for my tweet made a few days ago, due to which respected sister has expelled me from the party."

He further committed to seeking guidance only from Mayawati in the future.

"From now on, I will ensure that I will not take any advice from any relative or advisor for any of my political decisions. And I will only follow the guidelines given by respected sister."

Anand assured Mayawati of his complete dedication to the party's principles.

"I appeal to respected sister ji to forgive all my mistakes and give me a chance to work in the party again. I will not make any such mistake in future which will hurt the self-respect and self-esteem of the party and respected sister ji," he added.