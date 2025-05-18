Advertisement
AKASH ANAND MAYAWATI NEWS

Mayawati Appoints Akash Anand As BSP Chief National Coordinator, Sparks Leadership Buzz

BSP supremo Mayawati reinstated nephew Akash Anand as chief national coordinator after a 40-day expulsion. His return fueled speculation over BSP’s future leadership transition.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 18, 2025, 02:46 PM IST|Source:
Mayawati Appoints Akash Anand As BSP Chief National Coordinator, Sparks Leadership Buzz Mayawati Appoints Akash Anand As BSP Chief National Coordinator (X/@Mayawati)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati has again put her faith in nephew Akash Anand by appointing him the party's chief national coordinator. The appointment was made at a high-level national meeting of the party on Sunday at the BSP central office at Lodhi Road, Delhi. Senior functionaries and office-bearers from various parts of the country, such as state presidents, general secretaries, national coordinators, and district-level leaders from Uttar Pradesh, attended the meeting.

 

 

Return After 40 Days Of Expulsion

Akash Anand's reinstatement to a leadership position is less than a month since he was ousted from the party on March 3. Mayawati had expelled him, citing fears over the increasing control of his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, which she claimed was not in the party's and Ambedkarite movement's interest.

But on April 13—just 40 days later—Mayawati inducted Akash back into the party, cautioning him against coming under external pressure. She also urged workers to reassure and motivate him.

Heir Apparent Reemerges

Akash Anand had previously served as BSP's National Coordinator and was publicly declared Mayawati's political successor. His reappearance beside Mayawati at Sunday's crucial meeting has reignited speculation about his future in the party and whether he is being groomed once again for a larger leadership role.

Sources close to the BSP suggested that Mayawati's decision to entrust him with significant responsibilities signals a renewed political push for Akash within the party's top ranks, possibly as a step toward long-term leadership transition.

 

