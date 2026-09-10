Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati made a shocking statement that she had relieved her nephew Akash Anand from her party on Thursday. The decision was taken because the nephew was recently removed as the national coordinator of the party. This move followed when Mayawati found out that not only Akash Anand but also his father-in-law, former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth prioritised their own interests over that of the Bahujan movement.
Following Siddharth's statement on total political retirement, Mayawati commented on the internal rift in her political career, considering that the statement was made at a very late stage. This was said to be after he had damaged the chances of Akash Anand in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
In her series of social media statements, Mayawati made clear criticisms of Siddharth due to his delayed political retreat.
"Better late than never": Although she admitted that Ashok Siddharth's political retiring and social retiring were necessary procedures, she criticized him for doing them late.
Undiminished aspirations: She explained that an immediate withdrawal the previous day could have ensured continued engagement in the activities of the political party by Akash Anand, but it showed Siddharth's own ambitions were still alive.
Preserving the movement: She said prompt reaction would have protected the political party from further negative consequences as it gears up for the battle in the state election.
The BSP president blamed Akash Anand for showing a "double mind" and failing to show any kind of loyalty during the transition period in the organisation.
No postings on social media: Mayawati said that Akash Anand did not post her official press note on the social media platform X despite being fast in posting when the occasion demanded, thus giving priority to his family interests over the party's.
Ground up to air high: Emphasising the fact that both men had risen to power from ground level through the party, she expressed how a distracted leader can serve the Ambedkarite movement.
Independence from party: Besides having already been stripped off the post of national coordinator on September 3, 2026, Anand has now become fully independent of all party affiliations.
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