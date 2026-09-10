Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati made a shocking statement that she had relieved her nephew Akash Anand from her party on Thursday. The decision was taken because the nephew was recently removed as the national coordinator of the party. This move followed when Mayawati found out that not only Akash Anand but also his father-in-law, former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth prioritised their own interests over that of the Bahujan movement.