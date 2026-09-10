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'Double-minded' loyalties: Inside Mayawati's shocking decision to relieve Akash Anand from the BSP

BSP supremo Mayawati completely relieved her nephew Akash Anand and Ashok Siddharth from party responsibilities, citing family over movement priorities.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 01:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
'Double-minded' loyalties: Inside Mayawati's shocking decision to relieve Akash Anand from the BSP
Image Credit: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati along with party National Coordinator Akash Anand. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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'Double-minded' loyalties: Inside Mayawati's shocking decision to relieve Akash Anand from the BSP
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