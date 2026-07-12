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Mayawati vs Chandrashekhar: Which UP seats could feel impact if he joins hands with SP?

For years, Mayawati was regarded as the undisputed face of Dalit politics in Uttar Pradesh. However, over the past few years, Chandrashekhar has built his own support base among Dalit voters, particularly in western Uttar Pradesh.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 04:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
Mayawati vs Chandrashekhar: Which UP seats could feel impact if he joins hands with SP?
Image Credit: Azad Samaj Part chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad with SP President Akhilesh Yadav. (File photo: X)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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