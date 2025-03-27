Mazar Jihad: How Fake Shrines Are Encroaching Land Illegally In India - DNA Decodes

Nearly 11 years ago, the Bollywood film PK sparked debates about blind faith and religious exploitation, with actor Aamir Khan portraying an alien who exposes the commercialization of religion. However, what the film did not highlight was how, under the guise of religious faith, illegal land encroachments occur in the name of shrines.

This systematic encroachment follows a familiar pattern—land is identified, declared as the site of a saint’s shrine, a ceremonial chadar is placed, incense sticks are lit, and small offerings are made. Soon, a boundary wall appears, turning public or government land into a so-called mazar. Such cases are not isolated; across India, thousands—if not millions—of such unauthorized structures exist. However, a crackdown is now underway, with Uttarakhand launching a bulldozer drive against illegal mosques and shrines. In today's DNA, Zee News analysed Mazar Jihad cases in India:

In various locations, including roadsides and railway stations, mazars have cropped up with claims that they hold spiritual significance and fulfill prayers. However, official investigations often reveal that these shrines were built without authorization, serving as a front for land grabbing.

One such illegal mazar in Uttarakhand, which had occupied government land, has now been completely demolished. What was once a revered shrine, drawing crowds and donations, is now a leveled plot of land. The mazar in question, located in Haridwar’s Suman Nagar area, stood adjacent to a roadway and had been constructed on land belonging to the Irrigation Department. Known as "Roshan Ali Shah Baba’s mazar," it had existed for several years. However, when authorities dismantled the structure, they found no remnants of a burial site or any historical evidence of a saint’s presence.

This case highlights a deeper issue—not just the long-standing presence of such structures, but the fact that they were built on encroached government land. The Uttarakhand government, under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has already taken strict action against illegal madrasas and is now expanding its efforts to remove unauthorized mazars. Authorities stress that the demolitions are necessary to reclaim public land and put an end to fraudulent land grabs disguised as religious sites. (Reporter: Ram Anuj Suman)