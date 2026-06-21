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MBA may not matter soon? Govt’s top economist remarks that’s changing how India sees jobs

Can a plumber, welder or electrician have better job security than an MBA graduate in the AI era? The debate has led to questions about the skills employers may value most in the years ahead.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 03:24 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 03:24 AM IST
MBA may not matter soon? Govt’s top economist remarks that’s changing how India sees jobs
Image Credit: Representative image (AI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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