/MBA may not matter soon? Govt’s top economist remarks that’s changing how India sees jobs

New Delhi: Setting off a debate on career choices in India, Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran has suggested that the world job market is changing in a way that may reduce the dominance of traditional degrees such as computer science and MBA, while moving towards trade skills and hands-on professions.
During a podcast with ANI, he referred to countries such as Switzerland, Germany, Japan, South Korea and China and said these economies have given strong social and professional respect to trade skills. He argued that India has taken a different path, where such work is seen as less prestigious.
“If you are a welder, a plumber or an electrician or a carpenter… in India, these professions are not given much importance. We call it a diploma; whereas, it is as good as a degree. We have not fully accepted these professions or given them the respect they deserve,” he said.
He added that this mindset needs to change and also connected it to changes in the international job market. “Globalisation gave some advantage to computer science or MBA education. But that phase is over. This is the age of trade skills and soft skills, which artificial intelligence cannot easily replace, where human skill is required,” Nageswaran argued.
Recalling a conversation he had with a young chef who felt discouraged about his career path, he said, “I told him you are sitting on a gold mine, AI cannot replace you. It may replace many of your friends.”
The chief economic adviser’s remarks came at a time when artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way work is organised across sectors. Concerns about job security in traditional white-collar fields are becoming more common, especially among young graduates entering competitive job markets.
The prospects for MBA graduates have changed compared to earlier decades. In the 1990s and 2000s, globalisation and corporate expansion gave momentum to management careers, but that advantage is not as stable today.
There was a time when MBA degrees were seen as a guarantee of better jobs and higher salaries, but it is no longer the situation. In the years to come, said economists, building careers purely on degrees may become difficult.
Artificial intelligence is affecting routine work across sectors. Administrative and clerical roles are expected to be most affected. Economists say that in this environment, “creative thinking, problem-solving ability and the ability to work with technology will become more important”.
From the academic side, experts say MBA education is also adapting rather than losing relevance. AI is part of management studies and is being used in areas such as analytics and business decision-making.
It has influenced every field of work. However, they said, it is not correct to say that the usefulness of MBA or any other professional courses has ended.
Future managers will need strong problem-solving ability, critical thinking and the ability to work along with technology. While AI can handle data-heavy tasks, they said, human judgment will continue to play an important role in business decisions.
Beyond employment trends, the debate has also touched on how society views different kinds of work. Nageswaran said in the interview that countries such as Germany, Japan and South Korea give respect to vocational trades, while in India these skills are seen as secondary.
Experts also addressed this point, saying that social attitudes influenced by class and caste can affect how technical professions are viewed. They suggested that schools should introduce students early to trade skills, creative work and AI literacy so they are better prepared for changing job demands.
They said future careers may not depend only on general education but on expertise in specific areas.
“Future will likely see higher demand for individuals with expertise in specific fields compared to those with only general skills. Therefore, youth need to think in the direction of advanced technical subjects, innovation and entrepreneurship as well,” they said.
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