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  • /MBBS seats in state have increased from 4,690 to over 13,600: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

MBBS seats in state have increased from 4,690 to over 13,600: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the state’s healthcare expansion under the BJP government, citing an increase in medical colleges from 36 in 2017 to 85. He also emphasised expanded medical education and health insurance coverage for over 10 crore people.

Published: Oct 09, 2026, 03:06 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 03:07 PM IST
MBBS seats in state have increased from 4,690 to over 13,600: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Image Credit: Yogi Adityanath (Image by ANI)

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