/MBBS seats in state have increased from 4,690 to over 13,600: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Chief Minister wrote, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with a commitment to Antyodaya, the BJP's double-engine government in the state has moved beyond the weak healthcare system that prevailed before 2017 and is working decisively to make Uttar Pradesh Sawastha, Saksham, and Atmanirbhar. The biggest proof of this transformation is that Uttar Pradesh, once associated with the ‘One District-One Mafia’ identity, is now setting new benchmarks in healthcare with its commitment to ‘One District-One Medical College’."