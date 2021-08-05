MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2021: Meghalaya Board class 10, 12 result declared at megresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared Meghalaya Board Class 10, 12 Result 2021 at 11 am today (August 5, 2021). Candidates who have registered themselves for MBOSE Class 10, 12 examinations can check result on official websites of MBOSE- megresults.nic.in and mbose.in.

The candidates need to note that the mark sheet of MBOSE Results 2021 will be provided by the schools later.

MBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2021: Websites

megresults.nic.in

results.shiksha

MBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 can also be check via SMS:

MG10<space>roll number and send it to 58888.

MBOSE10<space>roll number and send it to 56263

MBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- mbose.in

Step 2: Click on the results link on the homepage

Step 3: Select result

Step 4: Enter the registration number and other required credentials

Step 5: Your result for the year 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

Earlier, the Meghalaya Board had issued a notice announcing the date and time of the announcement of the results. “The Results of the HSSLC (Arts Stream) and SSLC Examinations, 2021 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 05-08-2021 at 10:00 A.M. (HSSLC) and 11:00 A.M. (SSLC) respectively. The result(s) booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation,” the official notice read.

As per reports, over 60,000 students registered for the HSSLC and SSLC examinations in 2021. It is to be noted that Meghalaya Board was among the few boards that conducted their board examinations in the pandemic while adhering to all the COVID19 protocols. The exam was conducted between April 16 to May 12.