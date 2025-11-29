Advertisement
MCD BY-POLLS

MCD By-Polls: Voting Tomorrow — Check Results Date And Full List Of Contested Wards

MCD By-Polls: The Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) by-polls will be held on Sunday, November 30, across 12 wards. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2025, 08:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
MCD By-Polls: Voting Tomorrow — Check Results Date And Full List Of Contested Wards Photo Credit: Representational Image/ ANI

MCD By-Polls: Delhi is set to vote in the Municipal Corporation (MCD) by-polls on Sunday (November 30) across 12 wards. Voting will take place from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm at 580 booths spread over 143 polling locations. Meanwhile, ahead of the polling, the State Election Commission, Delhi, has urged residents to come out and exercise their franchise.

The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3, 2025.

In a post on X, Delhi EC shared, "State Election Commission, Delhi celebrates the spirit of democracy with "Delhi Bole, Har Vote Hai Anmol!" Encourage people of Delhi to exercise their right to vote. MCD Bye Elections 2025, November 30th, 7:30 am to 5:30 pm."

Also Read: November 30 MCD Bypoll: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds Back-To-Back Public Meetings, Rallies

Wards Going to Election

  1. Mundka
  2. Shalimar Bagh-B
  3. Ashok Vihar
  4. Chandni Chowk
  5. Chandni Mahal
  6. Dwarka-B
  7. Dichaon Kalan
  8. Naraina
  9. Sangam Vihar-A
  10. Dakshin Puri
  11. Greater Kailash
  12. Vinod Nagar

Key Points To Remember

  • Voting Date: 30 November 2025
  • Vote Counting Date: 3 December 2025
  • As many as 53 candidates are in the fray for the 12 seats. 
  • Notably, the BJP held nine out of the 12 vacant wards where the by-poll is scheduled.
  • The by-elections were necessitated after councillors from these seats were elected to Parliament and the Delhi Assembly in the past 12 months.
  • IANS reported that eleven councillors, including CM Gupta, were elected as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). 

CM Rekha's Roadshow 

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a roadshow in Shalimar Bagh on Friday ahead of the by-elections.

ANI quoted her as saying, "We are getting blessings of the people on all 12 wards, and the result will be reflected during the polling on November 30 and the result on December 3. People of Delhi will again elect the BJP. We will work together for the progress of Delhi."

The by-elections tomorrow will be a test of voters’ sentiments in Delhi and a key assessment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following its victory in the Assembly elections earlier this year. The party had returned to power in the national capital after 27 years.

(with agencies' inputs) 

