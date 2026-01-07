MCD Demolishes Encroachments Near Turkman Gate Mosque; Stone-Pelting Sparks Brief Tension

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted an anti-encroachment drive early Wednesday morning in the area surrounding the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque near Turkman Gate, close to Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

The demolition drive was carried out to remove illegal encroachments around the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque near Ramlila Maidan, in compliance with a High Court order dated November 12, 2025, which directed authorities to clear a large portion of encroached government land within three months. Authorities deployed approximately 17 bulldozers to remove the illegal structures from the area.

#WATCH | Delhi | Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Range, says, "Pursuant to the directions of the Delhi High Court, the MCD carried out a demolition drive at the encroached area in the vicinity of Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, Turkman Gate, near Ramlila Maidan, Delhi,… pic.twitter.com/jUAAFSR8AE — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2026

Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Range, Madhur Verma, stated that adequate police personnel were deployed at all sensitive locations. However, "some miscreants" attempted to create a disturbance by pelting stones, but the situation was brought under control immediately with "prudence and minimal use of force."

"During the anti-encroachment drive, some miscreants tried to create a disturbance by pelting stones. The situation was brought under control immediately with prudence and minimal use of force, ensuring that normalcy was restored without any untoward incident," Joint Commissioner of Police Verma said.

