Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004028https://zeenews.india.com/india/mcd-demolishes-encroachments-near-turkman-gate-mosque-stone-pelting-sparks-brief-tension-3004028.html
NewsIndiaMCD Demolishes Encroachments Near Turkman Gate Mosque; Stone-Pelting Sparks Brief Tension
ANTI ENCROACHMENT

MCD Demolishes Encroachments Near Turkman Gate Mosque; Stone-Pelting Sparks Brief Tension

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted an anti-encroachment drive early Wednesday morning in the area surrounding the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque near Turkman Gate, close to Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 07:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MCD Demolishes Encroachments Near Turkman Gate Mosque; Stone-Pelting Sparks Brief TensionVisual from the site. (Photo: ANI)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted an anti-encroachment drive early Wednesday morning in the area surrounding the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque near Turkman Gate, close to Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

The demolition drive was carried out to remove illegal encroachments around the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque near Ramlila Maidan, in compliance with a High Court order dated November 12, 2025, which directed authorities to clear a large portion of encroached government land within three months. Authorities deployed approximately 17 bulldozers to remove the illegal structures from the area.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

 

Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Range, Madhur Verma, stated that adequate police personnel were deployed at all sensitive locations. However, "some miscreants" attempted to create a disturbance by pelting stones, but the situation was brought under control immediately with "prudence and minimal use of force."

"During the anti-encroachment drive, some miscreants tried to create a disturbance by pelting stones. The situation was brought under control immediately with prudence and minimal use of force, ensuring that normalcy was restored without any untoward incident," Joint Commissioner of Police Verma said. 

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Georgette Saree
Best Georgette Sarees for Women for Modern & Festive Style
Iran protests
Protests, Pressure, And A $7 Promise: Iran’s Power Struggle EXPLAINED
Jammu and Kashmir
Massive Fire Engulfs Junkyard, Slum And Godown In Kashmir
us venezuela
'152 Fighter Jets, Total Blackout': Trump Reveals How US Crippled Venezuela
Jawaharlal Nehru University
JNU Vows To Take Strict Action After ‘Objectionable Slogans' Against PM Modi
room heater
Best Room Heaters for Winter: Powerful, Safe & Energy-Efficient Choices
Harjot Singh Bains
Punjab Emerging As National Hub For School Sports: Harjot Singh Bains
Trending Viral Video today
'Norah Fatehi Aapki Kya...?': Priest’s Question During Wedding Sparks Laughter
Coffee mugs
Coffee Mugs That Make Every Tea & Coffee Moment Special
Riteish Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh Slams BJP Chief’s Remark On Vilasrao Deshmukh