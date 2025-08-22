MCD Orders Stray Dog Relocation Ahead Of SC Verdict

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has directed NGOs and zonal officials to capture stray dogs from vulnerable areas and house them in 20 Animal Birth Control (ABC) centers. However, NGOs managing these units have raised concerns over the feasibility of implementing the directive.

Last Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 08:50 AM IST