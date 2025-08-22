MCD Orders Stray Dog Relocation Ahead Of SC Verdict
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has directed NGOs and zonal officials to capture stray dogs from vulnerable areas and house them in 20 Animal Birth Control (ABC) centers. However, NGOs managing these units have raised concerns over the feasibility of implementing the directive.
Trending Photos
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has directed NGOs and zonal officials to capture stray dogs from vulnerable areas and house them in 20 Animal Birth Control (ABC) centers. However, NGOs managing these units have raised concerns over the feasibility of implementing the directive.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement