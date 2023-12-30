trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704233
NewsIndia
WEATHER UDPATE

IMD Issues Cold Wave Warning In Delhi; Dense Fog Expected For Next 2 Days

According to IMD,  cold wave conditions will prevail in certain parts of Delhi on December 30 and 31.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 09:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IMD Issues Cold Wave Warning In Delhi; Dense Fog Expected For Next 2 Days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a cold wave warning for Delhi anticipating "dense to very dense fog" in the National Capital Region (NCR) over the next two days.

On Friday, Delhi experienced a maximum temperature of 19.8 degrees Celsius, which is one degree below the seasonal average. The city grappled with dense fog, leading to disruptions in transport services. Eleven trains destined for Delhi faced delays, attributed to the adverse weather conditions.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) also witnessed foggy conditions in the morning, affecting flight operations. However, the situation improved later in the day, with the minimum visibility reported at 150 meters during dense fog.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday was recorded at 10.7 degrees Celsius, marking a four-degree increase from the average temperature for this season. The IMD highlighted the possibility of cold wave conditions in certain parts of Delhi on December 30 and 31.

Residents and authorities are advised to exercise caution, especially during commuting hours, as the dense fog is expected to persist over the next couple of days. The weather department recommends staying updated on official announcements and taking necessary precautions to ensure safety during this period of adverse weather conditions.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Qatar court reduces death sentence for 8 ex-Indian Navy
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees
DNA Video
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu