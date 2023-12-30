IMD Issues Cold Wave Warning In Delhi; Dense Fog Expected For Next 2 Days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a cold wave warning for Delhi anticipating "dense to very dense fog" in the National Capital Region (NCR) over the next two days.

On Friday, Delhi experienced a maximum temperature of 19.8 degrees Celsius, which is one degree below the seasonal average. The city grappled with dense fog, leading to disruptions in transport services. Eleven trains destined for Delhi faced delays, attributed to the adverse weather conditions.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) also witnessed foggy conditions in the morning, affecting flight operations. However, the situation improved later in the day, with the minimum visibility reported at 150 meters during dense fog.

Fog advisory for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi,UP, Bihar and north Rajasthan &north MP:

• May affect some airports, highways & railway routes.

• Difficult driving conditions with slower journey times.

• Unless taken precautionary measures, it may lead to some road traffic collisions. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 30, 2023

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday was recorded at 10.7 degrees Celsius, marking a four-degree increase from the average temperature for this season. The IMD highlighted the possibility of cold wave conditions in certain parts of Delhi on December 30 and 31.

Fog layer (encircled patch) at 0830 IST over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh can be seen in satellite picture. pic.twitter.com/X5V85nXyGe — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 30, 2023

Residents and authorities are advised to exercise caution, especially during commuting hours, as the dense fog is expected to persist over the next couple of days. The weather department recommends staying updated on official announcements and taking necessary precautions to ensure safety during this period of adverse weather conditions.