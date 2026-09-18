/MEA calls Pakistani Naval ship’s conduct ‘unacceptable and unprofessional’, rejects allegations of collision

“We have seen the Pakistan's response to the protest we have lodged. It is the usual prevarication that we expected. We reject the allegations and insinuations contained therein. Let me reiterate the facts of the matter for you. INS Kolkata was on a routine deployment in the Western Arabian Sea when Pakistani naval ship Hunain conducted itself in an unacceptable and unprofessional manner at sea that resulted in a collision,” Jaiswal told reporters.