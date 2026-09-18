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MEA calls Pakistani Naval ship’s conduct ‘unacceptable and unprofessional’, rejects allegations of collision

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Pakistani naval ship had acted in an “unacceptable and unprofessional” manner, resulting in the collision.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 05:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
MEA calls Pakistani Naval ship’s conduct ‘unacceptable and unprofessional’, rejects allegations of collision
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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MEA calls Pakistani Naval ship’s conduct ‘unacceptable and unprofessional’, rejects allegations of collision
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