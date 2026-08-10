/MEA condemns defacement of Indian Embassy in Slovenia by anti-India elements

In a statement the MEA said, "We condemn the defacement of the premises of our Embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia by anti-India elements. Under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic premises are inviolable and must be protected. We have taken up the matter strongly with Slovenian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Ljubjlana so that the perpetrators behind such reprehensible acts are held accountable. We also call upon law enforcement authorities elsewhere to take note of the hateful propaganda and disinformation being spread by such groups."