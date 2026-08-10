Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /MEA condemns defacement of Indian Embassy in Slovenia by anti-India elements

MEA condemns defacement of Indian Embassy in Slovenia by anti-India elements

The ministry said it has taken up the matter with the Slovenian authorities and called for action against those responsible.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 03:41 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
MEA condemns defacement of Indian Embassy in Slovenia by anti-India elements
Image Credit: (Image: IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
MEA condemns defacement of Indian Embassy in Slovenia by anti-India elements
2
3
4
5