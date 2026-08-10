/MEA condemns defacement of Indian Embassy in Slovenia by anti-India elements

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday condemned the defacement of the Indian Embassy premises in Ljubljana, Slovenia, allegedly by anti-India elements.
The ministry said it has taken up the matter with the Slovenian authorities and called for action against those responsible.
In a statement the MEA said, "We condemn the defacement of the premises of our Embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia by anti-India elements. Under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic premises are inviolable and must be protected. We have taken up the matter strongly with Slovenian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Ljubjlana so that the perpetrators behind such reprehensible acts are held accountable. We also call upon law enforcement authorities elsewhere to take note of the hateful propaganda and disinformation being spread by such groups."
India has stressed that diplomatic premises are protected under international law and must be treated with due respect. The incident has therefore been taken seriously by New Delhi.
MEA issues a statement on defacement of the premises of the Embassy of India in Ljubljana, Slovenia - "We condemn the defacement of the premises of our Embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia by anti-India elements.— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
Under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic premises are inviolable and must… pic.twitter.com/z40AjoIlCR
The MEA is in touch with the authorities in Slovenia over the incident and has sought appropriate action against the perpetrators.
Last month, India’s Ambassador to Slovenia, Amit Narang, met Slovenia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Tone Kajzer, to discuss ongoing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
“Ambassador Amit Narang was honoured to call on H.E. Tone Kajzer, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, yesterday at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia. The Ambassador handed over a personal letter of congratulations from the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to the Minister,” the Embassy of India in Ljubljana said in a post on X.
The two sides held “productive and wide-ranging discussions” on steps to further strengthen the warm and friendly relationship between India and Slovenia and turn it into a mutually beneficial partnership in the future, the embassy added.
Earlier, on June 24, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India at Slovenia’s National Day celebrations held at the country’s Embassy in New Delhi.
“Secretary (West) Ambassador Sibi George represented India at the National Day celebrations of the Republic of Slovenia. He reaffirmed the commitment to the longstanding India-Slovenia partnership and further strengthening cooperation in new areas of mutual interest. He also appreciated Slovenia's steadfast support to India in the fight against cross-border terrorism,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on X.
On May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Janez Jansa after his election as Slovenia’s Prime Minister and said India was ready to work closely with him to further strengthen bilateral ties.
“Heartiest congratulations to Mr. Janez Jansa on his election as the Prime Minister of Slovenia. I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen our bilateral ties for the shared prosperity and mutual benefit of our people,” PM Modi posted on X.
(with IANS inputs)
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