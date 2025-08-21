Advertisement
MEA Condemns Nepal’s Remarks On India-China Trade Via Lipulekh Pass

India has expressed strong disapproval of Nepal's statements regarding the resumption of trade between India and China via the Lipulekh Pass, asserting that these claims lack justification and are unsupported by historical facts and evidence.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 07:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
MEA Condemns Nepal’s Remarks On India-China Trade Via Lipulekh PassMinistry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal briefs the media (PHOTO: IANS)

