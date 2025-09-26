MEA Confirms 27 Indians In Russian Army, Seeks Release Through Diplomatic Channels

Ministry of External affaisrs on Friday has expressed concern over reports of Indian nationals serving in the Russian army, confirming that 27 citizens are currently involved. The government said it is in close touch with their families and has taken up the matter with Moscow.

MEA Official Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that the issue is being pursued through diplomatic channels, underlining India’s commitment to resolving it in the spirit of mutual cooperation and trust that characterises its relations with Russia and other SCO member states.

"As per our information, 27 Indian nationals are presently serving in the Russian army. We are in close touch with their family members in the matter. We have raised this issue strongly to release our citizens... We once again strongly urge all Indian nationals to stay away from the offers being made to serve in the Russian army, as they are fraught with danger and risk to life," he said.

