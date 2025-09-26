Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2965083https://zeenews.india.com/india/mea-confirms-27-indians-in-russian-army-seeks-release-through-diplomatic-channels-2965083.html
NewsIndia
MEA

MEA Confirms 27 Indians In Russian Army, Seeks Release Through Diplomatic Channels

India confirmed 27 nationals are serving in the Russian army, with the MEA urging their release and cautioning citizens against such offers, stressing diplomatic efforts and cooperation with Russia and SCO partners.

|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 07:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ministry of External affaisrs on Friday has expressed concern over reports of Indian nationals serving in the Russian army, confirming that 27 citizens are currently involved. The government said it is in close touch with their families and has taken up the matter with Moscow.

MEA Official  Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that the issue is being pursued through diplomatic channels, underlining India’s commitment to resolving it in the spirit of mutual cooperation and trust that characterises its relations with Russia and other SCO member states.

"As per our information, 27 Indian nationals are presently serving in the Russian army. We are in close touch with their family members in the matter. We have raised this issue strongly to release our citizens... We once again strongly urge all Indian nationals to stay away from the offers being made to serve in the Russian army, as they are fraught with danger and risk to life," he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh