MEA confirms one IAF pilot is missing: Full statement

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Wednesday confirmed that one Pakistani Air Force plane had been shot down and that IAF had also lost one MiG-21 jet and a pilot is missing.

Here's his full statement:

India had informed about Counter Terrorism (CT) action it took yesterday against a training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan based on credible evidence that JeM intended to launch more attacks. Against this Counter Terrorism Action, Pakistan has responded this morning by using its air force to target military installations on the Indian side. Due to our state of high readiness and alertness, Pakistan's attempts were foiled successfully.

The Pakistan Air Force was detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly. In that aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a Mig-21 Bison of Indian Air Force. The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistani side.

In this engagment, we have unfortunately lost one Mig-21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts.