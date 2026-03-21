MEA debunks claims of US seeking nod to use Indian territory for Iran strikes

India's Centre firmly rejected social media claims Saturday that the U.S. sought LEMOA permission to launch bombing raids on Iran from western India.

The Ministry of External Affairs warned citizens on X, "Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims and posts on social media!"

Fake News Alert!



Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims and posts on social media! pic.twitter.com/oKRc2kefAo — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) March 21, 2026

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Officials repeatedly stress that such claims lack any factual basis, urging the public to avoid sharing unverified content amid sensitive geopolitical events.

The Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), signed between India and the US in 2016, allows the two countries to access each other's military facilities for logistical support such as refuelling and repairs.

However, it does not permit either side to carry out offensive military operations from the other's territory, a position that has been consistently clarified by Indian authorities.

The false narrative gained traction in the backdrop of recent developments, including a US military strike that reportedly sank an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka, triggering speculation about India's possible involvement.

New Delhi has categorically denied any role and made it clear that its ports or facilities were not used for such actions.

The controversy also follows earlier instances where the government dismissed similar claims about the use of Indian ports or airspace by US forces as "fake and false", cautioning against the spread of fabricated information.

Tensions in West Asia escalated sharply on February 28, when Israel and the United States carried out coordinated strikes on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, reportedly resulting in the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military officials and civilians.

Iran retaliated with multiple waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel as well as US military bases and assets across the region, significantly intensifying the conflict.

Amid the escalation, the United States sought permission from the United Kingdom to use its military bases for conducting strikes against Iran.

The UK agreed to allow the United States to use British bases to carry out "operations to degrade the missile sites and capabilities being used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz," according to a Downing Street statement.

Britain is working with international partners to develop "a viable plan to safeguard international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," said the statement released on Friday (local time).

Despite the move, the statement stressed that the UK is committed to "not getting drawn into the wider conflict."

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned his British counterpart on Friday against providing any assistance to the US and Israeli aggression against Iran, cautioning that such support would fuel further escalation, reports Xinhua news agency.

UK PM Keir Starmer affirmed Britain seeks no expanded military role in the West Asia conflict.

Earlier this week, he stated the UK won't be pulled into a wider war, while assessing ally support options like naval deployments to protect vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lanes.



(with IANS inputs)

