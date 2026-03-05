MEA denies US media claims of Indian ports aiding Iran strikes

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday refuted the reports circulating on certain US-based media channels, claiming that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy for Iran strikes.

MEA denied claims made on OAN (US-based channel) as ‘baseless and fabricated.’

The denial came via the official FactCheck Account of the Ministry of External Affairs, after the video went viral on social Media.

Claims being made on OAN, a US based channel that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false. We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments. pic.twitter.com/xiFWnkoXBk — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) March 4, 2026

The denial underscores New Delhi’s neutral stance and its stand for peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

The controversy began when One America News (OAN), a conservative US network known for provocative reporting, claimed Indian naval facilities in Mumbai and Kochi were used by US warships to stage attacks on Iranian targets.

OAN's segment, viewed by millions, cited anonymous "military sources" and speculated that this covert cooperation was part of a broader Indo-US strategic pivot against Tehran's influence in the Persian Gulf.

The report quickly went viral on platforms like X and Telegram, fuelling speculation and drawing sharp reactions from netizens across South Asia and the Middle East.

The MEA FactCheck account on X firmly rejected OAN's claims, calling them "fake and false" and cautioning against such baseless reports from the US channel.

This response reflects India’s multi-alignment policy, balancing strong US defence ties with India's key energy ties with Iran.

As the US-Iran shadow war simmers, marked by recent drone strikes and cyber skirmishes, New Delhi's clarification reinforces its role as a stabilising force.

The MEA urged the public to verify sources and report falsehoods, ending the post with a call for "responsible journalism in turbulent times".

MEA's firm rebuttal reinforces India's non-aligned power broker status, while highlighting the urgent need for domestic media literacy campaigns amid rising disinformation. New Delhi's proactive digital defences could inspire Global South nations to build collective resilience against fake narratives.



