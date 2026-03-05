Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3023785https://zeenews.india.com/india/mea-denies-us-media-claims-of-indian-ports-aiding-iran-strikes-3023785.html
NewsIndiaMEA denies US media claims of Indian ports aiding Iran strikes
MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS (MEA)

MEA denies US media claims of Indian ports aiding Iran strikes

The controversy began when One America News (OAN), a conservative US network known for provocative reporting, claimed Indian naval facilities in Mumbai and Kochi were used by US warships to stage attacks on Iranian targets.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 07:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MEA denies US media claims of Indian ports aiding Iran strikes

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday refuted the reports circulating on certain US-based media channels, claiming that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy for Iran strikes.

MEA denied claims made on OAN (US-based channel) as ‘baseless and fabricated.’

The denial came via the official FactCheck Account of the Ministry of External Affairs, after the video went viral on social Media.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The denial underscores New Delhi’s neutral stance and its stand for peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

The controversy began when One America News (OAN), a conservative US network known for provocative reporting, claimed Indian naval facilities in Mumbai and Kochi were used by US warships to stage attacks on Iranian targets.

OAN's segment, viewed by millions, cited anonymous "military sources" and speculated that this covert cooperation was part of a broader Indo-US strategic pivot against Tehran's influence in the Persian Gulf.

The report quickly went viral on platforms like X and Telegram, fuelling speculation and drawing sharp reactions from netizens across South Asia and the Middle East.

The MEA FactCheck account on X firmly rejected OAN's claims, calling them "fake and false" and cautioning against such baseless reports from the US channel.

This response reflects India’s multi-alignment policy, balancing strong US defence ties with India's key energy ties with Iran.

As the US-Iran shadow war simmers, marked by recent drone strikes and cyber skirmishes, New Delhi's clarification reinforces its role as a stabilising force.

The MEA urged the public to verify sources and report falsehoods, ending the post with a call for "responsible journalism in turbulent times".

MEA's firm rebuttal reinforces India's non-aligned power broker status, while highlighting the urgent need for domestic media literacy campaigns amid rising disinformation. New Delhi's proactive digital defences could inspire Global South nations to build collective resilience against fake narratives.

 


(with IANS inputs)




 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

CSK
Not Suresh Raina, THIS ex-cricketer to join CSK as fielding coach for IPL 2026
Air India
Air India increases flights to Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris to clear rush
Jammu and Kashmir CM
After Khamenei's death, CM Omar Abdullah convenes key meeting
Nepal election
Nepal Chief Election Commissioner urges voters to cast ballots without fear
Technology
Apple launches most affordable laptop ever in India: Check specs and price
Finn Allen
Finn Allen breaks Gayle's record, slams fastest century in T20 WC history
israel iran conflict
Missiles fall, economy strains: How long can Israel sustain a war with Iran?
Finn Allen
T20 WC 2026: Finn Allen slams 33-ball century, powers New Zealand to final
Aiden Markram
Mitchell's catch of Markram in SA vs NZ T20 WC 2026 semis sparks controversy
Mini dresses
Trendy Mini And Bodycon Dress On Myntra