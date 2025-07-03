MEA Expresses Concern Over Abduction Of Three Indian Nationals In Mali, Urges Immediate Action
The Ministry of External Affairs ( MEA) has expressed concern over the abduction of three Indian nationals working in a factory in Mali's Kayes region and has urged the Malian authorities to take immediate action to ensure their safe rescue and return.
In a realeased statement on Wednesday, MEA said that the Embassy of India in Bamako is in close and constant communication with the relevant authorities of the Government of Mali, as well as the management of Diamond Cement Factory.
