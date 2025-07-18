MEA Expresses Grief Over Al-Kut Fire Tragedy, Says ‘India Stands In Solidarity With Iraq’

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the devastating fire in Iraq's eastern city of Al-Kut, which has claimed at least 61 lives and left many others injured or missing.

In a post on social media platform X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal conveyed India's condolences to the people and government of Iraq.

"We express our profound grief at the tragic loss of innocent lives and for those who sustained injuries in the devastating fire incident in the city of Al-Kut, Iraq on 16 July 2025. We offer our sincere condolences to the Government and people of Iraq and pray for the families of the victims and for the early recovery of those injured. In this difficult hour, the people of India stand in solidarity with the people of Iraq," the tweet read.

According to Iraq's Interior Ministry, the fire broke out late on Wednesday night in a five-story commercial building in Kut city, located in Wasit Province. The building, which had only opened a week ago, housed a hypermarket, a restaurant, and several other retail shops, Al Jazeera reported.

According to a statement issued by the Interior Ministry on Thursday, civil defence teams recovered 14 charred bodies and rescued at least 45 people."We have compiled a list of 59 victims whose identities have been confirmed, but one body was so badly burned that it has been extremely difficult to identify," a local health official told Al Jazeera, quoting Reuters.

Wasit province Governor Mohammed al-Mayahi confirmed that the fire began inside both the hypermarket and a nearby restaurant. He said many families were inside the complex, dining and shopping, when the flames spread quickly.

"A tragedy and a calamity have befallen us," Al-Mayahi said, adding that firefighters managed to rescue several people before putting out the fire.Videos shared on social media showed flames engulfing the tall building as emergency teams worked to control the blaze and reach those trapped inside.

Al Jazeera, citing the Iraqi News Agency (INA), reported that lawsuits have been filed against the owner of the building and the mall. The governor has ordered a full investigation and promised that the findings will be made public within 48 hours.

Following the incident, local authorities have declared three days of mourning across Wasit province.

The cause of the fire has not yet been officially confirmed.