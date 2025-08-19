MEA Fact-Checks Social Media Fundraising Campaign to 'Save' Nimisha Priya

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday refuted the claims that are circulating on social media seeking monetary support in connection with the Nimisha Priya case.

In a post on X, MEA FactCheck stated that the claims are seeking monetary contributions into a Government of India-designated bank account

“We have seen claims being made on social media seeking monetary contributions into a GoI designated bank account in the Nimisha Priya case. This is a fake claim,” the post read.

We have seen claims being made on social media seeking monetary contributions into a GoI designated bank account in the Nimisha Priya case. This is a fake claim.https://t.co/stxeFevl64 pic.twitter.com/4gQGIO4gvP — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) August 19, 2025

Earlier, a post had urged people to donate directly to what it claimed was a government account to raise funds for the case. The MEA clarified that such claims are false and warned against engaging with them.

MEA On Nimisha Priya Case

The ministry had earlier confirmed that Indian national Nimisha Priya's execution in Yemen was postponed, while appealing to the public and media to avoid unverified reports surrounding the matter.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had informed that the government is providing all possible assistance to Nimisha Priya and her family, working closely with local authorities and friendly governments.

Jaiswal responded to ANI's question during a previous weekly briefing and said, “This is a sensitive matter. The Government of India has been extending all possible assistance in the case. As a result of our concerted efforts, the sentencing has been postponed. We continue to follow the matter closely and provide all possible assistance.”

Nimisha Priya’s execution was initially scheduled for July 16 and was postponed following diplomatic interventions and negotiations led by the Indian government. Jaiswal clarified that reports claiming her death sentence has been completely overturned are incorrect.

"We are also in touch with some friendly governments on the issue... Reports claiming that there have been certain developments are incorrect. Please wait for an update from us. We urge all sides to stay away from misinformation," he said.

Nimisha Priya Case

Nimisha Priya (37) is a nurse from Kerala, was convicted of murdering her business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, in 2017. Subsequently, she was sentenced to death in 2020, with the verdict upheld by Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023.

Priya, a nurse from Kerala, has been facing the death penalty in Yemen after being convicted of murder. Her family and various organisations have been seeking clemency through diplomatic and legal channels.

As per ANI, on July 17, Jaiswal had also noted that the Indian government had appointed a lawyer to assist Priya's family in navigating the complex legal process under Yemen's Sharia law. The government has also arranged regular consular visits and continues to engage with local authorities and other nations to find a favourable solution.

(with ANI inputs)