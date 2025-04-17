'Kashmir's Only Relation With Pak Is...': India Slams Pakistan Army Chief's 'Jugular Vein' Comment
Jaiswal said that the region is a Union Territory of India and asked how a foreign area could be their 'jugular vein'.
Trending Photos
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's 'Kashmir is Pakistan's jugular vein' remark prompted a sharp response from India, as the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson on Thursday said that 'Kashmir's only relation with Pakistan is the vacating of illegally occupied territories by that country'.
Jaiswal said that the region is a Union Territory of India and asked how a foreign area could be their 'jugular vein'.
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "How can anything foreign be in their jugular vein? This is a union territory of India. It's only relationship with Pakistan is the vacating of illegally occupied territories by that country..."
#WATCH | On the comments by Pakistan Army chief terming Kashmir as a jugular vein, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a union territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied… pic.twitter.com/zV9S0OnXhQ — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2025
Also Read: 'Don't Forget...': Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's Video On Hindus, Two-Nation Theory, Kashmir Goes Viral
Pakistan Army Chief's 'Jugular Vein' Comment
In a viral video on social media, the Pakistan Army Chief expressed his opinion about the 'Two-Nation Theory' and referred to Kashmir as the 'jugular vein' of Pakistan.
Also Read: India Working Closely With Belgium On Mehul Choksi's Extradition: MEA
Addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad on Wednesday, Munir said that the citizens should tell the story of Pakistan to their children. He added that 'don't forget' the story of Pakistan.
(with ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv