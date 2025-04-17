Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's 'Kashmir is Pakistan's jugular vein' remark prompted a sharp response from India, as the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson on Thursday said that 'Kashmir's only relation with Pakistan is the vacating of illegally occupied territories by that country'.

Jaiswal said that the region is a Union Territory of India and asked how a foreign area could be their 'jugular vein'.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "How can anything foreign be in their jugular vein? This is a union territory of India. It's only relationship with Pakistan is the vacating of illegally occupied territories by that country..."

#WATCH | On the comments by Pakistan Army chief terming Kashmir as a jugular vein, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a union territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied… pic.twitter.com/zV9S0OnXhQ — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2025

Pakistan Army Chief's 'Jugular Vein' Comment

In a viral video on social media, the Pakistan Army Chief expressed his opinion about the 'Two-Nation Theory' and referred to Kashmir as the 'jugular vein' of Pakistan.

Addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad on Wednesday, Munir said that the citizens should tell the story of Pakistan to their children. He added that 'don't forget' the story of Pakistan.

(with ANI inputs)