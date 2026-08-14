/'Should be respectful': MEA calls out Congress over 'Meloni' remark, cites strong Italy ties

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday called for maintaining diplomatic decorum and mutual respect in political discourse, following a controversy over remarks made by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit referencing Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni while sharing a stage with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
Responding to media queries regarding the incident during a weekly press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India's growing bilateral partnership with Italy.
"We have strong ties with Italy. Our ties with Italy in recent years have expanded and strengthened in every way, and it's important that, as part of diplomatic practice, we strengthen our ties, keeping in mind and being respectful of each other and this mutual understanding between the two sides," Jaiswal said.
#WATCH | Delhi | On Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's remarks while sharing the stage with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We have strong ties with Italy. Our ties with Italy in recent years have expanded and strengthened in every way, and it's… pic.twitter.com/KNWAe4du8I— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2026
The controversy erupted during a recent political convention in New Delhi, where Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy approach and his practice of publicly embracing foreign leaders.
To demonstrate his critique on stage, Rahul Gandhi walked over and hugged party colleague Sandeep Dikshit. During the exchange, Dikshit remarked on the microphone, referencing Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, asking if the Lok Sabha LoP had embraced him, thinking he was the Italian leader. Congress MP Gandhi laughed and replied that he had not reached that stage.
The Congress leader added that a government's main duty is to protect national interests, not to hug foreign leaders.
He questioned where the Prime Minister got the idea that hugging politicians equals good foreign policy. Sharing a personal memory, he recalled visiting America when he was 12 years old with his mother and his grandmother, who was then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He noted that his family attended an official state dinner and emphasized that a Prime Minister represents the country, not personal friendships, because their sole job is to protect the nation.
#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "I don't know where it came from; this idea got into their heads. I don't know who put it there or where it came from, the idea that foreign policy means hugging politicians. I was young. We went to America. Since… pic.twitter.com/5G3j1osvvT— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026
The Congress leader also criticized the Modi government for ruining India's foreign policy. He pointed out that during the conflict involving Iran, India failed to use its good relations with Iran, the US, and Russia. He claimed that under strong leadership, this could have been a major opportunity for India, but instead, Pakistan acted as a peacemaker while India stood by doing nothing.
He also claimed that Chinese troops stopped Indian soldiers from patrolling certain areas along the border in Arunachal Pradesh and alleged that the government pressured the media to hide this news. Referring to the 2020 Galwan border clash, he argued that mixed statements about land loss hurt India's position when negotiating with China. Finally, he accused the government of compromising national foreign policy for political and financial gain.
The exchange drew sharp criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which termed the remarks indecent, crude, and disrespectful toward a foreign head of government and domestic diplomatic standing.
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