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'Should be respectful': MEA calls out Congress over 'Meloni' remark, cites strong Italy ties

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responds to Sandeep Dikshit's Meloni remarks and says India-Italy ties have grown stronger through mutual respect and understanding.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 07:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 08:24 PM IST
'Should be respectful': MEA calls out Congress over 'Meloni' remark, cites strong Italy ties
Image Credit: ANI. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Sandeep Dikshit and MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

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