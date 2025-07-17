MEA Responds To Arrests Of Indian Nationals In US, Advises Those Travelling Abroad To...

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday issued a stern reminder to Indian nationals traveling abroad following recent arrests in the United States, underscoring the critical need to adhere strictly to local laws and protect India’s international reputation. The caution comes amid rising incidents of legal troubles faced by Indians overseas, highlighting the consequences of unlawful conduct in foreign countries.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal referred to two notable cases: an Indian tourist allegedly caught shoplifting goods valued at nearly $1,000 from a US store, and a 42-year-old Indian national detained in Washington State on charges related to child pornography.

“Our constant request to all our people who go abroad is that they should follow the law and order of that country, and create a good image of the country,” Jaiswal stated.

Regarding the child pornography case, he added, “This is a matter of law and order. Indian nationals must abide by local laws.”

#WATCH | Delhi | On an Indian tourist reportedly being arrested for allegedly shoplifting in the United States, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "... Our constant request to all our people who go abroad is that they should follow the law and order of that country, and… pic.twitter.com/3S7rppKxX2 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2025

Reaffirming the message, the MEA spokesperson said, “We would endeavour to tell Indian nationals going abroad that they should abide by local laws, guidelines and regulations.”

#WATCH | Delhi | On Indian national reportedly arrested in Washington, USA, on charges of possession of child pornography, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "These are matters of law and order... We would endeavour to tell Indian nationals going abroad that they should abide… pic.twitter.com/aQz2GQaHFC — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2025

These comments came soon after the US Embassy in India issued a stern warning to visa holders following the viral video of the shoplifting incident. The embassy cautioned that criminal activities such as theft could result in visa cancellations and permanent bans on future travel to the United States.

With heightened immigration enforcement and stricter visa scrutiny under current US policies, Indian nationals are urged to exercise caution and strictly comply with foreign laws to avoid legal troubles.