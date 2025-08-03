MEA Shuts Down Rumours And Rejects Claims of India Suspending US Bilateral Agreements

As the tariff row between India and the US continues, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday fact-checked reports that are making rounds on social media stating that the Indian government is reviewing the list of United States products exempted from tariffs.

In a post on X, the fact-check unit of MEA has debunked the fake claims. This comes days after the United States President Donald Trump signed the executive order imposing revised tariffs for 70 countries, including India and Pakistan.

Tariffs imposed on India's neighbouring countries are less than India's 25 percent, except for Myanmar at 40 percent. The new tariff for Pakistan is 19 percent, Afghanistan 15 percent, Bangladesh 20 percent, Indonesia 19 percent, Japan 15 percent, and Sri Lanka 20 percent.

In another post on the fact-check handle, MEA also refuted the claims that India is considering suspending or reviewing certain bilateral agreements with the U.S.

"Disinformation being spread on X," the post read.

No India-US F-35 Discussion?

Earlier, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that there has been no formal discussion on F-35 fighter jets with the US.

Singh was responding to questions raised by Congress MP Balwant Baswant Wankhade, who enquired about the relationship with the US on military assistance.

On the role of American diplomats to stop hostilities between India and Pakistan, MoS Singh stated that there were a number of diplomatic conversations with various countries, including the US. He added that the discussion to cease military action took place directly between the two nations, and it was initiated at Islamabad's request.

Trump's Oil Deal With Pakistan

After Trump announced a trade agreement with Pakistan to explore a “massive oil reserve,” a prominent Baloch leader, Mir Yar Baloch, publicly rejected Islamabad's claim over the resource-rich territory, asserting that the oil, gas, and mineral reserves lie within the sovereign territory of Balochistan, not Pakistan.

In a letter addressed to Trump and shared via X, Mir Yar Baloch declared that Pakistan is making false claims to access the region's mineral wealth for financial gain. He emphasised that the resources, including rare earth elements, copper, lithium, uranium, and oil, belong exclusively to the Baloch people and cannot be bartered or sold by the Pakistani state.

India's Oil Purchase

Earlier, Trump on Friday (local time) claimed that India may cease purchasing Russian oil, calling it "a good step" if confirmed. However, ANI reported, citing sources, that Indian oil refiners continue to source oil from Russian suppliers.

(with ANI inputs)