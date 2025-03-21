MEA Slams Pakistan For Cross-Border Terrorism, Says 'Biggest Roadblock To Peace'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday called out Pakistan for actively promoting cross-border terrorism, citing it as the "biggest roadblock" to peace and security in the region.

Speaking at a weekly briefing, Jaiswal said, "The world clearly knows that the real issue is Pakistan's active promotion and sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. In fact, this is the biggest roadblock to peace and security in the region."

Jaiswal statement reflects the long-standing tension between both countries, made worse by Pakistan's support for terrorist groups. This issue has been a major point of contention, with India repeatedly urging Pakistan to take action against these groups.

In a recent interview with American podcaster Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed his efforts to improve relations with Pakistan, including inviting then-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif to his oath-taking ceremony. However, the PM highlighted that each attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal.

"I even personally travelled to Lahore in the pursuit of peace. When I became Prime Minister, I specially invited Pakistan to my swearing-in ceremony so we could turn over a new leaf. Yet, every noble attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal," PM Modi said in the podcast with Lex Fridman.

Regarding the Iftar invitation hosted by the Pakistan High Commission to mark Pakistan's National Day, MEA spokesperson stated that invitations depend on the state of relations between the two countries.

"As for invitations, Nimantran toh rishton pe nirbhar karta hai (they depend on the relationship between the countries). Accepting an invitation also depends on the relationship," He said, ANI reported.