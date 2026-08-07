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Mecca defence pact between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey raises strategic questions for India

According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, the agreement provides that an armed attack on any one of the three countries will be treated as an attack on all, while also expanding defence cooperation across multiple areas.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 09:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 09:48 PM IST
Mecca defence pact between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey raises strategic questions for India
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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