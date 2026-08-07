/Mecca defence pact between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey raises strategic questions for India

The newly signed Mecca Joint Defence Agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey has emerged as a significant development in regional security, with analysts saying the pact could reshape the strategic landscape in West Asia while prompting fresh questions for India. According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, the agreement provides that an armed attack on any one of the three countries will be treated as an attack on all, while also expanding defence cooperation across multiple areas.
Security experts believe the pact reflects the rapidly changing geopolitical environment in West Asia following the recent US-Israeli military action against Iran, Tehran's retaliatory strikes on American bases and growing concerns over the security of Gulf energy and water infrastructure.
In their assessment, the agreement is primarily aimed at strengthening collective deterrence in an increasingly volatile region rather than signalling an immediate shift in regional alignments.
Even so, analysts say the pact carries important strategic implications for India.
"One key issue is how the mutual defence clause would be interpreted if India were compelled to conduct military action against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan following a major cross-border terrorist attack," an analyst said.
India has consistently maintained that counter-terrorism operations undertaken in self-defence are fundamentally different from acts of aggression against a sovereign state. Experts say it remains unclear whether such a scenario would legally or politically trigger the agreement's mutual defence clause, as any response would depend on the specific circumstances, diplomatic consultations and the interpretation adopted by the three signatories.
Analysts also point to Turkey's expanding defence cooperation with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia's considerable financial capacity, arguing that both factors could indirectly enhance Pakistan's military resilience.
"These developments naturally merit close observation from New Delhi," an analyst noted.
At the same time, experts emphasise that India continues to enjoy strong and expanding strategic ties with Saudi Arabia, underpinned by cooperation in energy security, trade, investment and counter-terrorism.
Many believe Riyadh would benefit from making it clear that the agreement is not directed against India and does not weaken its commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.
For New Delhi, experts argue, the appropriate response lies neither in alarm nor complacency. Instead, they say India should continue engaging with regional partners through active diplomacy while firmly maintaining that no security arrangement should provide political or strategic cover for cross-border terrorism.
(With IANS inputs)
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