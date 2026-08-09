/'Mecca defence pact not aimed at Iran', says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement signed by Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is not directed against Iran, stressing that the pact is defensive and is not intended to attack or eliminate any country. Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Saturday, Fidan said Saudi Arabia had no strategy to attack Iran and instead wanted an end to the violence and tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.
Fidan said Riyadh had told the United States that military intervention against Iran would not resolve the situation and that it favoured dialogue and an agreement. He said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had repeated the position during their recent meeting in Mecca and that the same message had been conveyed during discussions with US President Donald Trump.
"You have to be deterrent enough not to be attacked. But problems need to be managed in different ways," Fidan told Anadolu Agency.
Fidan said the tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran should not be viewed solely as a bilateral dispute, arguing that the involvement of the United States and Israel had also contributed to the situation.
He said Turkiye had been discussing regional issues with Iranian officials for more than two years and maintained that Tehran could play a constructive role in regional cooperation once it addressed its regional challenges.
"Two years ago -- we have been discussing this in the region. There were also periods when we discussed these issues with the Iranians. When Iran solves its own problems in the region, when it needs to contribute to the region's constructive policies and enter that collective sphere, their role is also needed. We always tell them this; the Iranians are not unfamiliar with this issue," Fidan said.
Rejecting suggestions that Iran was the target of the new arrangement, Fidan said the agreement did not name any country as a common threat.
"There is no common threat that we have put in writing," he said, adding that the agreement would not target any country that did not attack one of its signatories.
Fidan said Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were not expansionist states and that their foreign policies were focused on protecting their borders, addressing domestic challenges, pursuing development and maintaining good relations with neighbouring countries.
"Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye, when you look at their foreign policy positions, are not countries that have expansionist policies. They are countries concerned with their own borders, their own problems and their development, and, if possible, they want to contribute positively to their environment through good relations and good neighbourliness," he said.
Fidan said the three countries had different capabilities and approaches, but their cooperation would create a defence-oriented organisation rather than an offensive alliance.
"Now, when we come together with these countries, naturally we are becoming a defence-orientated organisation. It is not an approach of going on the offensive and saying, 'Let's do this or that together.' Therefore, unless it is attacked by a country, whether from inside or outside the region, this alliance cannot have any dispute with any country. But, of course, the power composition we have put forward will make a constructive contribution to regional stability," he said.
He said the agreement had been assessed from legal, political and strategic perspectives and that Turkiye saw no problem with its framework.
Fidan compared its collective defence mechanism with NATO's Article 5, under which an armed attack against one member is treated as an attack against all.
He said Turkiye's experience as a NATO member since 1952 would provide a useful reference for the new arrangement, particularly on deterrence and institutional practices.
According to Fidan, the alliance would learn from existing models, with NATO serving as the most prominent example of a large-scale and long-standing defence organisation.
He said that if one of the members came under attack, the affected country would have to request assistance and specify the support it needed. This could include intelligence, logistics and ammunition, or military units depending on the scale of the threat.
The agreement would have political and military committees comprising foreign and defence ministers and chiefs of general staff. These bodies would implement decisions taken by the leaders, while a secretariat would oversee the alliance's functioning.
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement on Friday amid escalating tensions and conflict across West Asia.
The pact seeks to strengthen defence cooperation and collective deterrence among the three countries. Its summit statement says an armed attack against any one of the signatories would be regarded as an attack against all three.
"The Agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all. It further provides for the enhancement of all aspects of defence cooperation among the three States," the statement said.
While the agreement does not set out detailed operational or military commitments, it provides a framework for closer defence cooperation and lists peace, stability and security in the region and beyond among its broader objectives.
Fidan said the initiative had been under discussion before the current conflict environment emerged and was based partly on expectations of changes in regional security dynamics and the continuing importance of counterterrorism.
He said the pact was intended to strengthen deterrence and mutual security commitments rather than become an instrument for offensive military action.
"The Mecca Agreement is the most important step toward bringing lasting stability to this region," Fidan said.
Fidan also said the alliance could eventually be expanded beyond its three founding members.
"Under our president's vision, we should not remain limited to three countries. We should grow and, if necessary, bring all countries under this umbrella," he said.
(With ANI inputs)
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