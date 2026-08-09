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'Mecca defence pact not aimed at Iran', says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan

He said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had repeated the position during their recent meeting in Mecca and that the same message had been conveyed during discussions with US President Donald Trump.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 03:43 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 03:43 PM IST
'Mecca defence pact not aimed at Iran', says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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