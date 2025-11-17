Saudi Bus Accident: Mecca To Madinah Journey Turns Tragic For Indian Umrah Pilgrims, 42 Feared Dead

Saudi Bus Accident: At least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims are feared dead after a passenger bus travelling from Mecca to Madinah crashed into a diesel tanker early Monday. According to initial information, most of the victims, including women and children are believed to be from Hyderabad.

According to reports, the group had completed their Umrah rituals in Mecca and was on its way to Madinah when the accident took place. Emergency teams were rushed to the site, and authorities are still assessing the full extent of the casualties.

Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the tragic accident and has directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to gather complete details. He has also instructed officials to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy to ensure immediate relief measures are initiated.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed grief after a bus carrying Indian Umrah pilgrims met with an accident in Saudi Arabia. While speaking with ANI, Owaisi said that he had contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers' information with the Riyadh Embassy.

"...Forty-two Hajj pilgrims who were travelling from Mecca to Medina were on a bus that caught fire...I spoke to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and he assured me that they are gathering information about the matter,” Owisai said.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar also expressed shock over the bus accident in Medinah. In a post on X, he said he was deeply shocked by the tragedy and assured that Indian authorities in Saudi Arabia are extending full support to those affected.

“Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support…Sincere condolences to the bereaved families…” the EAM wrote on X.

In response to the tragic accident, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah has established a 24x7 control room. The facility has been set up to assist affected pilgrims and their families and to provide continuous updates and support.

The contact details of the Helpline are as under: