Media should stop celebrating a 'festival' of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, says Sanjay Raut

Speaking on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that he was 'not murdered' but he committed suicide due to fear of failure. In Shiv Sena's editorial Saamana, Raut also said that it would be wrong to say that the film industry is dominated only by few people because if this was true than everyday one or two actors will be seen committing suicide. He added every industry be it cricket or politics nepotism is everywhere one has to stand strong to survive and flourish.

Raut also lashed media for its continuous coverage on Sushant's death and accused it saying are they celebrating a 'festival' of his demise. He further said that why the similar coverage is not done when a farmer's suicide or a soldier dies. He also gave the reference of Rajesh Shinde's case and said why is no media paying attention to Rajesh Shinde's because he is 'poor' and his police file has been shut.

Sena MP said that the 'Sushant effects' must stop now and opined that suicide will soon become a trend if this continues.

He claimed, "Sushant was is isolation for few days. He was mentally not stable. 'Due to failure,' he committed suicide at his Bandra residence. This has exposed the mafia system and nepotism of Bollywood."

Raut said Sushant used to live a lavish life, he had a fancy home, cars which indicated that he was financially stable and therefore it is 'confirmed' that he was not murdered.

In the editorial, Raut also mentioned about Kangana Ranaut and Sonu Nigam who had raised their voice against nepotism in Bollywood industry, Raut said, "Kangana Ranaut exposed the face of nepotism in Bollywood, Sonu Nigam also raised his voice over nepotism in the music industry. But point to be noted is that new people do come in this industry, they make a name for themself, only hard work is that matters here. The struggle is a part, people who stay and continue with their efforts, make a name for themselves."

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. He was battling depression for the past few months. The Mumbai police is currently investigating the matter.