Medicine Price Hike: Paracetamol, Azithromycin Get Costlier; Condoms, Heart Treatment Too Get Expensive

Medicine Price Hike: More than 900 medicines have gone costlier in India by 10 to 30 per cent, due to a sharp rise in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI). The National pharmaceutical pricing authority, which decides maximum selling prices for all the drugs and medical equipment in the country, has implemented the change in prices via a notification. The price surge means that consumers have to pay more for routine and essential drugs, including painkillers, anti-infection drugs, cardiac drugs, and antibiotics.



Common drugs and medical equipment that are costlier now



- Paracetamol tablets, syrups and injections have all become costlier.



- Antibiotic drug Azithromycin, Injection of Tramadol given to reduce pain, DPT vaccine, Folic Acid related medicines.



- Tetanus Injection, Vitamin Medicines, Doxycycline Medicine.



- Amphotericin B, which is used in the treatment of black fungus.



- Diclofenac and Atorvastatin given to heart patients.



- Amoxicillin, common anti-biotic to treat viral fever, has also gone expensive.



- Progesterone medicine, Calcium Carbonate medicines



- Condoms



- Insulin pens for diabetes patients.



- Glucose and Sodium Chloride given to hospitalized patients.



- Stents used to open heart blockages have also been increased. The prices of Bare Metal Stents have gone up to Rs 10,509; while Drug Eluting Stents' one unit will now cost patients Rs 38,265.

