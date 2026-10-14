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  • /Meerut blue drum case: 13 months, 126 hearings, 1 death sentence – how 1,000-page evidence doomed Muskan and Sahil’s fate

Meerut blue drum case: 13 months, 126 hearings, 1 death sentence – how 1,000-page evidence doomed Muskan and Sahil’s fate

On October 14, District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra sentenced Muskan Rastogi and her partner Sahil Shukla to death for killing Muskan’s husband Saurabh Rajput, who was a former Merchant Navy officer.

Published: Oct 14, 2026, 06:37 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 06:37 PM IST
Meerut blue drum case: 13 months, 126 hearings, 1 death sentence – how 1,000-page evidence doomed Muskan and Sahil’s fate
Image Credit: Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla were sentenced to death. (Photo: ANI)

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